New FMTVA2s arrive at Transportation School

Photo By RYAN SHARP | A new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle A2 parks in front of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Headquarters May 20, 2025. U.S. Army Transportation School received two FMTVA2s for use in the Master Driving School to train the trainers.

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – U.S. Army Transportation School received two variants of the new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2.



The M1083A2 Cargo MTV and the M1078 A2 Light MTV were delivered May 20 for use in the Master Driving School to train the trainers.



The FMTVA2s arrive to units in 2025, the master drivers are responsible for the proper training and licensing of the Soldiers on how to operate the vehicles.



“FMTVs can carry more and go faster across country than the Soldiers are used to,” said Jason Hansa, Distribution Requirements Development Branch, Sustainment CDID, Requirements Division, Army Futures Command. “There will be a learning curve associated with this equipment.”



The FMTV is the Army’s standard medium truck fleet. The FMTV A2 is the newest of the fleet and regains the off-road mobility lost when the FMTV A1s were armored and gains additional cargo capacity.



According to the Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support PEO CS & CSS website, the FMTV A2 incorporates new technologies to rebalance payload, performance, and protection, and can operate worldwide on primary and secondary roads, trails and cross-country terrain in all climatic conditions. The A2 variant is capable of towing weapon systems such as howitzers, FMTV trailers and other trailers up to a total weight of 21,000 lbs.