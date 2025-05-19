USS Hartford (SSN 768) holds change of command ceremony

Photo By John Narewski | 250522-N-UM744-0003 GROTON, Connecticut (May 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Kevin Behm, right,...... read more read more Photo By John Narewski | 250522-N-UM744-0003 GROTON, Connecticut (May 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Kevin Behm, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Patrick Cerone during a change of command ceremony for the Los-Angeles-class submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) at naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, May 22, 2025. Capt. Philip Castellano, center, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony. Hartford and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

Groton, Connecticut – Cmdr. Kevin Behm, commanding officer of USS Hartford (SSN 768), turned command over to Cmdr. Patrick Cerone in a traditional change of command ceremony held Thursday, May 22, at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Philip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony and praised Behm and crew for their efforts during a maintenance availability.



“Cmdr. Behm has kept the availability on task and instilled the warfighting knowledge required for his relief to take this fine warship into the fight,” Castellano said. “As Commodore, I am proud to have witnessed Cmdr. Behm’s leadership and I welcome Cmdr. Cerone to the team.”



Behm, a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania native and 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, praised his crew for their "steadfast dedication to get Hartford back in the fight."



"This submarine and her namesake have storied histories of which we all pride ourselves to be a part of," Behm said. "And this crew embodies that warrior spirit both at sea and in the shipyard."



Behm took command of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine in May 2022 and brought it into a maintenance period at Electric Boat’s shipyard facility in Groton in 2023.



"Patrick, I trust this crew is in good hands as you take this fine warship back into harm's way," Behm added. "I am honored to have served with this crew and I wish you all the best under Cmdr. Cerone’s leadership."



Behm closed his remarks with the boat's motto "damn the torpedoes," followed by the crew shouting "full speed ahead" - a nod to Adm. David Farragut's famous order during the Battle of Mobile Bay on board the flagship USS Hartford.



During the shipyard phase, Behm and crew racked up nine awards to include Submarine Forces Atlantic shipyard readiness and retention awards, as well as various recognition awards in administrative proficiency.



Following his command tour, Behm will transition to a position at Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport, Rhode Island. His previous submarine tours include USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), USS Georgia (SSGN 720), USS Florida (SSGN 728, and USS New Hampshire (SSN 778).



Cerone, an Annapolis, Maryland native and 2007 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy praised the crew, saying he is “grateful for the privilege to serve alongside such a talented crew onboard the warship Hartford."



“Together, we will make every effort to smartly prepare HARTFORD and ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead," Cerone added.



Cerone comes to Groton from the Chief of Naval Operations’ programming division staff at the Pentagon. His previous submarine tours include USS Nebraska (SSBN 739), USS West Virginia (SSBN 736, and USS Helena (SSN 725).



Hartford is the second U.S. Navy vessel named for the capital city of Connecticut, the first being the famous sloop-of-war steamer which saw action in the U.S. Civil War. The submarine Hartford was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 110.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.