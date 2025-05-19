Military Sealift Command Sailor Wins Fleet Forces Direct Report Activities Shore Sailor of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (May 2025) –U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) announced the selection of a Military Sealift Command Sailor as the Fiscal Year 2025 Direct Report Activities (DRA) Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) in a Navy message released May 14.



Information Systems Technician 1st Class Meghan Grant, MSC’s Mobile Communications Department Leading Petty Officer, was selected from a field of seven Sailors assigned to USFFC DRA commands.



Grant, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been with MSC for two years. She plays a pivotal role in MSC operations, supporting more than 6,000 Civil Service Mariners by providing cyber security and afloat technical support to MSC’s fleet of more than 140 ships.



She also supports MSC headquarters military and civilian staff members taking on several collateral duty roles that include Assistant Command Drug and Alcohol Prevention Advisor, Assistant Command Fitness Leader, Department Career Counselor and President of the First Class Petty Officers Association.



“Petty Officer Grant is without a doubt one of the best Sailors I have ever had the privilege to serve with in my 31-year career,” said MSC Command Master Chief, CMDCM (SS/IW) Steven Bosco. “The standard she has set forth for herself is one that I admire. She is a reliable, dedicated leader, and she has become a support pillar behind the scenes at MSC.”



A graduate of First Colonial High School, Grant joined the Navy in 2018, following in her older brother’s footsteps. Her first assignment was aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) where she embraced the challenges of Navy life.



“Aboard a destroyer, everything is very high op tempo, and I learned early on, at a junior rank, to appreciate the opportunities that you have and also to be very close to the people that you work with because at the end of the day, that's who you have to lean on,” she said.



Grant made the most of her first tour advancing to the rank of first class petty officer in just four years, before being assigned to MSC.



Prior to transferring, Grant said she wasn’t very familiar with the maritime logistics command, but over the past two years she has enjoyed working with the diverse group of military and civilian staff members.



“I honestly didn't know much about MSC until I got here. Working with such an integrated mix of civilians and military is an interesting dynamic. There are opportunities here to really network and learn a lot from different people – civilian and military. I think that’s cool.”



When Grant arrived at MSC, she didn’t have much leadership experience. She credits her first leading chief petty officer (LCPO) at MSC with helping her grow and showing her how to be a successful Navy leader.



“One of my most influential mentors was my LCPO here, Senior Chief Tina Rivera,” said Grant. “She was probably the first strong, female figure I had in the military. I learned a lot from her and had a lot of growth when I worked for her. She’s retired now, but I still catch up with her and can get advice from her today.”



Grant said she believes people are the Navy’s most important asset, and building camaraderie to go along with putting forth your best effort are foundational core values of good leadership and success.



“I try to remember that no matter what it is you’re doing, just always work hard and do it to the best of your ability,” she said. “And everyone is not only a Sailor, but a person too. It’s important to make the time and to put effort into people, because at the end of the day, the Navy is about its people.”



When asked about her future goals after being named SOY, Grant said she is just honored to have achieved such a significant career milestone for now, and she is looking forward to continuing being a Sailor.



“There are so many different routes I could take, but I've always lived by the ‘take it one day at a time’ mantra. So, I'm still riding it out. I just really love and enjoy being in the Navy. It's super fun,” she said with a smile.

