Urgent Safety Concerns at Marina Del Rey, Lake Texoma – Hazardous Dock Conditions

KINGSTON, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District is aware of critical safety deficiencies at Marina Del Rey, located on Lake Texoma. Recent assessments have identified hazardous conditions, specifically concerning the condition of several docks within the marina, requiring immediate attention.



These deficiencies pose a risk to individuals accessing or utilizing the marina facilities and surrounding areas. Several docks are in unsafe condition, with some having broken away from their connecting walkways, others are not properly secured, with reports indicating some are actively sinking. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District has notified the responsible parties through their attorneys and requested they address these safety concerns promptly and effectively as is their responsibility. The public is encouraged to avoid the land and water areas surrounding Marina Del Rey until further notice. Loose docks and boats may also present hazards to boaters in the area.



Access to Personal Property:

Individuals with personal property located at Marina Del Rey who require access or those who wish to retrieve their personal property should contact the marina to coordinate safe access by phone at (580) 564-6266 or by email to customerservice@marinadelreyok.com

