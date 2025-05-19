Investing in the Future: Maj. Gen. Cain visits AFROTC cadets

On April 10, 2025, Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Air Force Test Center commander visited Air Force ROTC Detachment 035 at California State Fresno where he provided guidance and mentorship to the future leaders of the USAF and USSF.



During Cain's visit he shared leadership experiences and insights, providing invaluable guidance to the cadets of Det. 035. His presence underscored the importance of investing in the next generation and fostering a strong sense of community within the future leaders of the USAF and USSF. The mentorship that Cain provided not only helped further cultivate essential leadership skills and community but it also promoted the USAF's core values of integrity, service and excellence.



The commitment and dedication that Cain showed by mentoring the Det. 035 cadets empowered the next generation to take on the challenges of tomorrow head on in innovative ways. This investment in Airmen and Guardians will only ensure a strong and capable force that is ready to defend our nations interests in the years to come.

