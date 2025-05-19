Landstuhl Regional Medical Center leaders visit MEDREX-25 in Accra, Ghana highlighting medical collaboration

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Oquendo, visited U.S. and Ghanaian forces participating in MEDREX-25 (Medical Readiness Exercise-25) in Accra, Ghana May 19-20. Their visit underscores the significant “shoulder-to-shoulder” collaboration between the two nations. Hosted at the 37th Military Hospital, the event showcased the impactful exchange of medical expertise and patient care in areas including trauma, general surgery, OBGYN, dental, critical care, and veterinary services. see less | View Image Page

ACCRA, Ghana - U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Oquendo, visited U.S. and Ghanaian forces participating in MEDREX-25 (Medical Readiness Exercise-25) in Accra, Ghana May 19-20. Their visit underscores the significant “shoulder-to-shoulder” collaboration between the two nations.



Hosted at the 37th Military Hospital, the event showcased the impactful exchange of medical expertise and patient care in areas including trauma, general surgery, OBGYN, dental, critical care, and veterinary services.



“The opportunity to work with and engage our Ghanaian counterparts not only provides an opportunity for us to share knowledge and expertise with each other, but also affords our U.S. teammates the chance to work in an environment where conditions are not optimized as they are in the U.S. system,” said U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. “This presents challenges similar to those that would be encountered in an operational environment; working through these challenges in the MEDREX environment translates to increased operational readiness and saved lives.”



According to MEDREX-25 participants, the event also highlighted the seamless integration of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and North Dakota National Guard medical personnel into Ghanaian clinical teams.



“The success of MEDREX-25 lies in the seamless integration of our U.S. forces with their Ghanaian counterparts,” said U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Director for Global Health Engagements. “It is remarkable to witness Medical Readiness Command, Europe and North Dakota National Guard medical personnel working as one with Ghanaian clinical teams. This collaborative spirit is not just about sharing medical knowledge; it's about building lasting relationships and fostering a shared understanding of best practices. The level of teamwork and mutual respect demonstrates the true potential of international medical partnerships, enhancing our collective readiness and ability to respond effectively to global health challenges."



The senior Army medical leaders and medical staff from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center engaged with participants across all MEDREX sites, emphasizing the strategic importance of these enduring partnerships.



According to senior military medical officials, MEDREX-25 Ghana reaffirmed the real-world value these type events provide to collective medical readiness and regional stability, strengthening ties between the U.S. and Ghana through collaborative healthcare initiatives.