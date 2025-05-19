Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center leaders visit MEDREX-25 in Accra, Ghana highlighting medical collaboration

    GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Oquendo, visited U.S. and Ghanaian forces participating in MEDREX-25 (Medical Readiness Exercise-25) in Accra, Ghana May 19-20. Their visit underscores the significant “shoulder-to-shoulder” collaboration between the two nations. Hosted at the 37th Military Hospital, the event showcased the impactful exchange of medical expertise and patient care in areas including trauma, general surgery, OBGYN, dental, critical care, and veterinary services.

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

