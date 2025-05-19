Landstuhl Regional Medical Center leaders visit MEDREX-25 in Accra, Ghana highlighting medical collaboration

U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Oquendo, visited U.S. and Ghanaian forces participating in MEDREX-25 (Medical Readiness Exercise-25) in Accra, Ghana May 19-20. Their visit underscores the significant “shoulder-to-shoulder” collaboration between the two nations. Hosted at the 37th Military Hospital, the event showcased the impactful exchange of medical expertise and patient care in areas including trauma, general surgery, OBGYN, dental, critical care, and veterinary services.
