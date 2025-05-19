NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain

Photo By Julius Evans | In a message announcing promotions to the permanent grade of captain, Secretary of the...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | In a message announcing promotions to the permanent grade of captain, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan stated, “I am pleased to announce the following staff corps officers on the active-duty list for promotion.” Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command’s (NMRLC) executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun A. Olabode was on that list. see less | View Image Page

In a message announcing promotions to the permanent grade of captain, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan stated, “I am pleased to announce the following staff corps officers on the active-duty list for promotion.”



Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command’s (NMRLC) executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun A. Olabode was on that list.



Having started his career as an enlisted Sailor, Olabode’s Navy journey has been marked by significant accomplishments leading to his selection for promotion.



“No one in my family lineage had ever served in the military when I decided to join the U.S. Navy. I was motivated to join when I watched a Navy recruiting TV commercial and realized the plethora of opportunities and benefits for serving in the Navy,” he recalled. “I started researching and came across the quote by President John F. Kennedy that stated, ‘ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for the country.’ I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself, so I called the recruiter, and it was a wrap.”



The dichotomy of his journey is quite telling. Born in Chicago, IL, Olabode spent his formative years in Nigeria, where many of his childhood memories lay.



“Growing up there was tough, but also fun and memorable. It instilled in me mental toughness, resiliency, discipline, humility, and motivation to excel,” he said.



The toughness wasn’t about danger, but a constant need for resilience and adaptability in navigating daily life. Abeokuta, Ogun State Nigeria, where Olabode grew up, literally means ‘under the rock’ in Yoruba, and the city’s identity is inextricably linked to the Olumo Rock. This massive granite outcrop isn’t just a geographical feature, it’s a historical monument and a symbol of refuge, resilience, and strength for the Egba people. The enduring presence of seeing this iconic rock daily represents heritage, protection, and a deep connection to history.



For Olabode, joining the Navy wasn’t just about a job, it was a deep-seated calling.



“Being in the Navy is about answering a desire to be a part of something bigger than myself,” he said. “The Navy isn’t easy. It demands sacrifice. It means long deployments away from family, facing challenging conditions, and pushing myself beyond what I thought possible.”



These dynamic traits were undoubtedly shaped by his upbringing in Nigeria where the culture, particularly Yoruba culture prevalent in Abeokuta, places a strong emphasis on respect for elders and community cohesion. Growing up, Olabode would likely have been instilled with the importance of showing deference to his elders and this would foster discipline and humility, traits he displays to his workforce.



“For me, the Navy is about duty and honor. Ultimately, serving in the Navy is about personal growth. It’s about pushing my limits, learning new skills, and developing into a leader. It’s about becoming a better version of myself, both personally and professionally,” he explained. “It’s a privilege to be part of this proud tradition, to stand alongside those who have come before me, and to contribute to the legacy of the United States Navy. It’s a commitment I take seriously, and it’s something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.”



Navigating daily life in the Nigerian environment necessitated a degree of resourcefulness, problem-solving, and adaptability to overcome obstacles, contributing to mental toughness and resilience. And strong societal values are placed on education and the pursuit of economic opportunities in Nigeria. This drive often comes from a desire for self-improvement and to uplift one’s family.



That indicates why Olabode’s academic success is outstanding. In July 1998, Olabode enlisted in the United States Navy under the Delayed Entry Program and attended Recruit Basic Training in September 1998. In 2005, as a Petty Officer 2nd Class, he attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, completing his degree in Healthcare Management.



In 2006, he attended Marymount University, Arlington, VA, completing his Master of Business Administration degree with a focus in Healthcare Administration. In 2007, he completed Officer Indoctrination School and reported to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan, for duty as a General Healthcare Administrator.



From March 2007 through April 2009, he was appointed as Department Head for Operations Management with oversight of 42 military and civilian staff in five divisions including, Emergency Management, Post Office, Quarterdeck, Security, and Housekeeping Divisions.



From June - December 2009, he was assigned to the Multi-National Security Transition Command in Baghdad, Iraq, as Chief of Transportation in the Logistics Division of the Iraq Security Assistance Management Directorate.



He was then assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA, for duty as Division Officer, Materials Management Department in January 2010 before being selectively detailed to Naval Health Clinic Great Lakes, IL, as the Head of Materials Management Department in March 2010. While there, he attended the University of Illinois in Chicago, completing a second master’s degree, this one in public health informatics, that year. After numerous other assignments and changes in duty stations throughout Navy Medicine, Olabode completed his doctoral degree in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University of Lynchburg in 2021.



Olabode attributes his success to his wife’s support. Having been assigned to multiple over-seas tours of duty, those changes always lead to family stress, but through her support, he was able to thrive.



“My career in the Navy, and any success I have achieved, would be simply impossible without the unwavering support of my wife. She is the bedrock of our family. Her strength, resilience, and understanding allowed me to focus on my duties and pursuit of my goals with confidence, knowing that our home front was secured with love,” he said. “Her sacrifices, both big and small, are what truly make my service possible. I am eternally grateful for her love, her patience, and her unwavering belief in me.”



Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA, manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support, and real-world operations.



As the executive officer, Olabode is charged with achieving the command’s mission to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. He also guide the command’s in pursuing its vision to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity. The Navy has selected the right individual to pursue these goals.