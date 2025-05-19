NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a message announcing promotions to the permanent grade of captain, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan stated, “I am pleased to announce the following staff corps officers on the active-duty list for promotion.” Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command’s (NMRLC) executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun A. Olabode was on that list.