Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    In a message announcing promotions to the permanent grade of captain, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan stated, “I am pleased to announce the following staff corps officers on the active-duty list for promotion.” Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command’s (NMRLC) executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun A. Olabode was on that list.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9054449
    VIRIN: 250521-N-VL857-4694
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRLC’s Olusegun Olabode Rises from Enlisted Corpsman to U.S. Navy Captain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Captain
    Nigeria
    NMRLC
    Olabode

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download