Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side

MARRAKESH, Morocco — For U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dexter and Dylan Lewis, being deployed together isn’t just a matter of logistics, it’s a lifelong rhythm.



Assigned to the 121st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Dexter as an assisted dedicated crew chief and Dylan a fuels system specialist with the 121st Maintenance Squadron, these identical twins from the Ohio Air National Guard are working together once again, this time during the multinational military exercise African Lion 2025.



Born and raised in the inner city of Columbus, Ohio, Dexter and Dylan have rarely spent time apart.



“We went to the same college, lived in the same dorm, and joined the Air Guard together,” said Dylan.



The original plan was football. But when that door closed, military service opened a new path, a decision inspired by their cousin, a lieutenant in their home unit, who introduced them to the Guard.



The transition into military life brought its own challenges. For the first time, the brothers had to be separated during training. Dexter left for basic and tech school before Dylan, and the separation lasted eight months.



“We had never been apart for more than a few days,” Dylan said. “It taught us how to be independent, how to function on our own. But when we came back together, we were stronger, as individuals and as a team.”



During the exercise, Dexter serves as a crew chief while Dylan, a fuels specialist, supports operations on the ground. Though their jobs differ, their connection enhances the mission.



“It’s been cool showing him what I do,” said Dexter. “He knows what a crew chief is, but now he’s seeing it up close.”



That closeness goes both ways. Dylan credits Dexter with helping him learn quickly.



“Nobody can teach me the way he can. Our minds work the same,” Dylan said. “He knows how I process information, and that makes a huge difference."



Their bond often confuses others. Teammates regularly mix them up, including one instance when an officer believed Dexter had ditched a medical boot during drill weekend.



“I had to explain that he saw Dylan,” Dexter laughed. “He didn’t believe me at first.”



Despite their similarities, the twins aren’t identical in personality. Dylan is the planner, more mission-focused, and admits to overpacking. Dexter is more laid-back and once deployed with only a weekend’s worth of clothes.



“I ran out of underwear really quick,” he confessed.



Still, their strengths complement each other. As roommates and teammates, they rarely argue.



“Maybe once a year, and it ends in a hug,” said Dylan.



African Lion 2025 marks their second time deployed together, the first being a 2022 rotation to Qatar. For them, the biggest takeaway isn’t just the mission, it’s the experience of doing it together.



“Serving in the Guard with Dexter makes me feel like we’re always looking out for each other,” Dylan said. “It gives my family peace of mind, knowing I’m not doing this alone.”



Representing Ohio and their unit overseas is something they don’t take lightly.



“It’s an honor,” both Dexter and Dylan said. “We want to show we’re here to work hard, connect with our Moroccan counterparts, and represent our country well.”



Twins by birth. Airmen by choice. And for the Lewis brothers, being together in uniform is just the latest chapter in a lifelong story of brotherhood and service.

