U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Lewis, 121st Maintenance Squadron fuels system specialist, and Staff Sgt. Dexter Lewis, 121st MXS assisted dedicated crew chief, pose in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker, at Marrakesh, Morocco, May 22, 2025. These identical twins are from the Ohio Air National Guard and are working together during the multinational military exercise, African Lion 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9054431
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-IT949-1008
|Resolution:
|5835x4024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MARRAKESH, MA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side, by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side
No keywords found.