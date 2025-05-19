Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Lewis, 121st Maintenance Squadron fuels system specialist, and Staff Sgt. Dexter Lewis, 121st MXS assisted dedicated crew chief, pose in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker, at Marrakesh, Morocco, May 22, 2025. These identical twins are from the Ohio Air National Guard and are working together during the multinational military exercise, African Lion 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 9054431
    VIRIN: 250522-F-IT949-1008
    Resolution: 5835x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    This work, Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side, by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational Exercise
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    Kingdom of Morocco
    121 ARW
    StrongerTogether

