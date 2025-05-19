Double Duty: Twin Airmen tackle African Lion 2025 side by side

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Lewis, 121st Maintenance Squadron fuels system specialist, and Staff Sgt. Dexter Lewis, 121st MXS assisted dedicated crew chief, pose in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker, at Marrakesh, Morocco, May 22, 2025. These identical twins are from the Ohio Air National Guard and are working together during the multinational military exercise, African Lion 2025.