378th AEW first responders conduct mass-casualty exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | A U.S. Airmen tightens a tourniquet on a simulated casualty portrayed by U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | A U.S. Airmen tightens a tourniquet on a simulated casualty portrayed by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Ayes, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron engine technician, during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2025. Properly applying tourniquets is one of the life-saving skills first responders master during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, as a massive hemorrhage can cause a person to bleed out in as little as three minutes if untreated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight and 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron teamed up for a mass-casualty exercise to sharpen skills and enhance communication for real-world situations, May 9, 2025.



In career fields where mere seconds can stand between life and death, continuous readiness trainings are essential to keep Airmen at peak performance.



“The intent of the exercise was to give our crews a scenario that we don’t see often, but is very possible,” said Staff Sgt. Darian Terry, 378th ECES Fire and Emergency Services assistant chief of training. “In our career field you may go a while without seeing certain types of emergencies then they happen suddenly, so along with our partners in EMDS, we try to keep our crews prepared for any response. This exercise was also a great example of how we test our response capabilities to ensure flawless response no matter the time of day or nature of emergency.”



The scenario simulated a mass-casualty incident from a Humvee rolling over after colliding with a smaller vehicle. Airmen from the 378th ECES Fire and Emergency Services Flight and 378th EMDS encountered a scene of six casualties, each presenting different injuries and symptoms, requiring triage and the appropriate Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedure before being readied for transport.



“In emergency situations, lives depend on seamless teamwork and coordination,” said Master Sgt. Stephanie Victor, 378th EMDS Nursing Services flight chief. “It is vital that medical teams and fire and emergency services work hand-in-hand to ensure rapid extrication, triage, treatment, and transport of casualties. These types of operations allow each team to bring their specialized skills together, filling critical gaps and reinforcing each other’s efforts. By training and operating together, we enhance communication, build trust, and ensure that when real-world emergencies occur, every second is used effectively to save lives and protect the mission. Without strong collaboration between fire and medical services, critical delays and mistakes could cost lives.”



Exercises like this mass-casualty simulation reinforce the vital collaboration between 378th Air Expeditionary Wing first responders, ensuring their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to real-world situations. By training together, Airmen not only sharpen their individual skills, but also strengthen the combined readiness needed to save lives.