First look: the tanks bound for Washington and the Army's 250th birthday parade

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The first tanks bound for the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C. started moving today.



The tanks, which began loading from Fort Cavazos, Texas May 21, are among dozens of armored vehicles departing from the huge central Texas post to take part in the Army's 250th Birthday Celebration. Most of the journey will be via train.



"The Army's 250th birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, director of public affairs, III Armored Corps. "This is a chance to see our Soldiers, our leaders, and the world-class force on full display in our nation's capital. We look forward to being a part of history."



The Army is celebrating its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events. The national level celebration will include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. The festival will feature displays of Army equipment, military demonstrations, activities for kids, musical performances and a fitness competition. Parade planning is actively underway, and officials anticipate approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 Soldiers to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation.



Around half those vehicles will come from Fort Cavazos, including all the heaviest-hitting tank units.



Moving the M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks - which each weigh around 140,000 pounds - is a feat of logistics in itself. To accomplish it, Fort Cavazos relied on its in-house industrial railyard facility, designed to rapidly deploy forces and project force across the world, if called upon.



Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stryker infantry carriers, Paladin howitzers and 1,800 Soldiers from III Armored Corps will also join the tanks in the capital over the coming weeks.



Soundbites of the event: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/963529/us-army-col-kamil-sztalkoper-speaks-about-iii-armored-corps-railhead-operations



Broll of the event: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/963530/iii-armored-corps-conducts-railhead-operations



For additional questions, or to sign up for future releases and media availabilities: https://fortcavazosmediacenter.com/submit-your-question-here/

