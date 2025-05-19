Photo By Joseph Jones | Madigan staff member celebrates achievement as part of a family legacy in health care....... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | Madigan staff member celebrates achievement as part of a family legacy in health care. DiJon Shird will graduate on May 23 from the University of Washington (UW) Medical School! On Match Day, March 21, 2025, he received the wonderful news that he matched with the General Surgery Program at Advent Health in Orlando, Florida. Although DiJon grew up being of service to others, his curiosity for medicine blossomed here at Madigan. Starting as an MSA in the PICU, he developed a deep desire to help people in a more hands-on way. Driven by this passion, he trained as a phlebotomist and continued to explore opportunities to grow in the field of medicine. His path was shaped by countless inspiring conversations with mentors, including Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Foster and Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Christopher Tebrock, along with many other providers at Madigan see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – "I am thrilled to share some truly exciting news as a proud Mom and Madigan Army Medical Center Staff Member—it’s a moment worth celebrating," said Ms. Teresa Shird, Madigan's Support Agreements Manager. "My son, DiJon Shird, will graduate on May 23 from the University of Washington (UW) Medical School! On Match Day, March 21, 2025, he received the wonderful news that he matched with the General Surgery Program at Advent Health in Orlando, Florida. Our family is beyond proud of his hard work and remarkable accomplishments."



DiJon is the son of Teresa and Solomon Shird, the husband of Mary Oh-Shird (Post-Anesthesia Care Unit RN), the brother of Solomon N. Shird (MSA, Family Medicine) and Keondric Shird (CYS Caregiver), and the proud father of Joon, Nas, and Cash Shird.



DiJon’s journey into medicine began right here at Madigan as a staff member. He previously worked as an MSA for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and a Lab Technician for the DPAL. He also recently completed his final rotation through Madigan and the Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program.



Although DiJon grew up being of service to others, his curiosity for medicine blossomed here at Madigan. Starting as an MSA in the PICU, he developed a deep desire to help people in a more hands-on way. Driven by this passion, he trained as a phlebotomist and continued to explore opportunities to grow in the field of medicine. His path was shaped by countless inspiring conversations with mentors, including Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Foster and Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Christopher Tebrock, along with many other providers at Madigan. Their guidance and encouragement gave him the confidence to pursue medical school—a dream he hasn’t looked back on since.



DiJon’s dedication led him to the University of Washington Medical School, and he was fortunate to complete several rotations at Madigan. Special thanks to all the services and the Graduate Medical Education (GME) team for their invaluable support of his journey. "From DiJon and our entire family, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Madigan family for the support and inspiration provided throughout his medical journey," said Ms. Shird. "We deeply appreciate every team member who has taken an interest and played a part in his success. Thank you for being an integral part of his story!"