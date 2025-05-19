MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Madigan staff member celebrates achievement as part of a family legacy in health care. DiJon Shird will graduate on May 23 from the University of Washington (UW) Medical School! On Match Day, March 21, 2025, he received the wonderful news that he matched with the General Surgery Program at Advent Health in Orlando, Florida. Although DiJon grew up being of service to others, his curiosity for medicine blossomed here at Madigan. Starting as an MSA in the PICU, he developed a deep desire to help people in a more hands-on way. Driven by this passion, he trained as a phlebotomist and continued to explore opportunities to grow in the field of medicine. His path was shaped by countless inspiring conversations with mentors, including Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Foster and Retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Christopher Tebrock, along with many other providers at Madigan