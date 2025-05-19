82nd Airborne Division inducts Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Photo By Pfc. Prim Hibbard | Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division, unveil the Hall of Fame inductee plaques...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Prim Hibbard | Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division, unveil the Hall of Fame inductee plaques during the All American Week Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. Earlier this year, units from across the 82nd Airborne Division submitted nominations for inclusion into the All American Hall of Fame. Recommendations were presented before a board of senior leaders who selected seven legendary figures from the Division’s 107-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The 82nd Airborne Division is proud to announce the inductees for the All American Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The annual induction ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 21 at the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Heroes.



Earlier this year, units from across the 82nd Airborne Division submitted nominations for inclusion into the Hall of Fame. Recommendations were presented before a board of senior leaders who selected seven legendary figures from the Division’s 107-year history. The inductees’ selections were based on the nominees’ service within the Division, their lifelong commitment to the Division’s values, valorous combat action, and contributions to their chosen field outside of the All American Division.



“This Division is a talent magnet, the Halls of Fame are reserved for only the most illustrious, the most consequential, the most memorable, and Halls of Fame strike at longevity ” said Maj. Gen. Pat Work, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, before the listing of the Hall of Famers.



“Today we honor seven Paratroopers for their next level of commitment, their extreme confidence, and their character,” he said.



“Commitment means overcoming obstacles to deliver on promises made. Confidence describes one's ability to do the job to standard on time and every time. Character is the most important ingredient. It's about duty, dependability on the hard days, and walking the walk when the chips are down.”



The following list of Paratroopers for life were inducted into the All American Hall of Fame:



1. Gen. Richard D. Clarke – retired as the 12th commander of U.S. Special Operations Command after a 38-year career in the U.S. Army. Clarke served the Division as battalion commander of 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and later, 82nd Airborne Division commander from 2014 to 2016.



2. Lt. Gen. William M. Steele – retired after 34 years of Army service from 1967 to 2001. He served the 82nd as battalion commander, 2d Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment; commander of the 504th, and also as the Division commander.



3. Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew McFowler – retired as the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command after 35 years of service from 1966 to 2001. He served the Division as 3rd Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



4. Command Sgt. Maj. Barnard Basnight – retired as the command sergeant major of Victory Brigade at Ft. Jackson in 2006 after 31 years of Army service. He served the Division as the Combat Aviation Brigade Command Sgt. Maj., and has held numerous leadership roles in the 82nd Division Association.



5. Command Sgt. Maj. Roger P. Blackwood – retired in 2013 as the Command Sgt. Maj. of U.S. Army Cyber Command. He served the Division as a tank platoon sergeant in 3-73rd Armor Cavalry Regiment and helped integrate airborne armor into the Division’s rapid-deployment capabilities during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



6. Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Henderson, U.S. Army Retired – retired as 1st Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. in 1999. He previously served the Division as a first sergeant in 4th Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment. His leadership was instrumental in the revision of Common Army Airborne Standard Operating Procedure, which revitalized the way the 82nd Airborne Division conducts airborne operations.



7. Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, U.S. Army Retired – retired in 2023 as III Corps command sergeant major after 37 years of Army service. He served as the Division Command Sgt. Maj. where he worked tirelessly on programs to improve Paratrooper quality of life.



“To be a Paratrooper means that you'll do anything for your fellow Paratrooper to the left and right of you, no matter the sacrifice, no matter the consequence, and nothing is hard when you consider the lives of others,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, former All American 9, on the legacy of a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.



“I just love being a part of this Division and I'm honored.”



These ceremonies, whether its a Hall of Fame ceremony or Junior Paratrooper of the Year ceremony, are vital when it comes to recognizing the Paratroopers in the All American Division for all they do. These nominees displayed countless moments of the seven Army values, and preparing Paratroopers for their hardest day of ground combat.



For their full biographies, visit the All American Week 2025 website at https://www.army.mil/82ndairborne#org-all-american-week.