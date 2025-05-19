Thomas assumes command at DLA Distribution Tobyhanna

Army Lt. Col. Allen Luna relinquished command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, to Army Lt. Col. Andrew Thomas during a ceremony May 15 at Tobyhanna Army Depot. The ceremony was officiated by Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution.



The ceremony highlighted the vital role DLA Distribution Tobyhanna plays in supporting warfighters and government partners worldwide, connecting the Army to the depot through retail and wholesale distribution.



During his remarks, York praised Luna's leadership and the dedication of the DLA Distribution Tobyhanna team. Luna assumed command in June 2023 and oversaw a period of significant activity, including warehouse management system implementation and preparations for retrofit. He also oversaw the start of warehouse renovations in March 2025, which will include numerous operational upgrades. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.



"Lt. Col. Luna, your success is deeply intertwined with the dedication and hard work of the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna team," York said. "Your impact on our warfighters and government partners is felt around the world."



Under Luna’s leadership, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna consistently ranked among the top sites in inventory, quality and stock readiness. The facility manages over 10,500 National Stock Numbers, valued at more than $10 billion. Over the past two years, the team processed more than 600,000 line items and shipped more than 500 Foreign Military Sales items.



The facility provides critical supplies to installations including Tobyhanna Army Depot, Fort Bliss, Fort Stewart, and allies in Germany and Poland.



Lt. Col. Andrew Thomas takes command, bringing experience in logistics and operational planning. A Reading native, Thomas is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, receiving a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences, and holds a Master of Science in business from the University of Kansas.

His career includes assignments such as maintenance control officer for 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment at Fort Bragg and commanding officer of the 536th Support Maintenance Company at Schofield Barracks. He also served as the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion operations officer and in the Distribution Integration Branch of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



As a field grade officer, he served with the 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210th Field Artillery Brigade in Korea, as support operations officer and executive officer. Thomas also served as an observer, coach, and trainer at the Mission Command Training Program and as a future operations planner and logistics chief of exercises in the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force.



“I am honored and humbled to take command of such a professional, dedicated, and innovative organization,” Thomas said. “Never forget the vital role you play in enabling the readiness and lethality of the warfighters across the globe.”



DLA Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, located at Tobyhanna Army Depot, supports the massive Department of Defense communications and electronics industry by providing both retail and wholesale distribution support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:27 Story ID: 498612 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thomas assumes command at DLA Distribution Tobyhanna, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.