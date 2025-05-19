'Run to Recruit' Strengthens Mind, Body, and Manpower

WASHINGTON — Every Airman is a recruiter, and if you’re a member of the 113th Force Support Squadron, D.C. Air National Guard, you own it. To effectively reach military candidates, members of the 113th FSS have recently combined unit physical fitness with community engagement.



“We’re out, visible, and promoting our flight, squadron, and the D.C. Air National Guard,” said Chief Master Sgt. Roberto Mercado, 113th FSS Senior Enlisted Leader.



CMSgt Mercado recognizes that readiness is not simply about being in a state of waiting or ready to react. Instead, it’s a unified, proactive mindset. People are the number one asset in FSS—handling everything from procurement and professional development to promotions, separations, and mortuary affairs.



“My job within the organization is to make sure that I am organizing, training, and equipping in every way that one needs to be successful in combat and domestic operations,” he said.



On May 17, members of the 113th FSS took to the National Mall for a new form of group physical fitness: a jog down Constitution Avenue NW to the Lincoln Memorial, two rounds of drill games, and the search for the next recruitment prospect.



“We call it ‘Run to Recruit,’” CMSgt Mercado said. “Before we break from physical fitness, each member has the opportunity to find someone and communicate to potential applicants what they do from their perspective. They put a face and a person to the options available in the D.C. Air National Guard.”



On this particular Saturday, drill games near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial sparked an audience. The large pool of late teens and young adults, coupled with a high volume of high school graduation photo shoots, resulted in an effective recruiting engagement.



“We’re invested in our communities and increasing our numbers,” CMSgt Mercado said.



The D.C. Air National Guard offers more than 60 career options (AFSCs) to fit personal and professional goals for those aged 17–42. Additionally, members are eligible for up to $12,500 per fiscal year in tuition assistance (TA). Through education, partnerships, and outreach, the organization empowers individuals to explore the benefits of military service, professional development, and career advancement.



“I love being part of something greater than myself, and letting people know that the D.C. National Guard is an integral part of our community,” said Senior Master Sgt. Marissa Graham, 113th Recruiting & Retention Senior Enlisted Leader. “We are more than an organization—we create pathways for success, ensuring that individuals have the resources and guidance needed to thrive.”

