DINFOS Celebrates Global Collaboration at PACIS Graduation Ceremony

FORT MEADE, Md. – The Defense Information School (DINFOS) celebrated the accomplishments of six international military students during the graduation ceremony of the Public Affairs Course for International Students (PACIS), Class 010-25, held May 20, 2025.



The intensive five-week course brought together students from Jordan, Italy, Senegal, Malaysia, Thailand, and Guinea-Bissau to strengthen communication strategies and global partnerships through advanced public affairs training.



“This course is one of the most challenging and rewarding offerings at DINFOS,” said Jim Forbes, PACIS lead instructor and emcee for the ceremony. “Our students complete complex interviews, press conferences, and communication plans in English; a language that is not their own. Their success today is a testament to their

dedication and professionalism.”



The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Mr. Rivers J. Johnson Jr., Chief of the International Military Student Office and a retired U.S. Army colonel with over 30 years of public affairs experience.



“Our mission is not just to train, but to empower our partners with real tools that create change back home,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s improving emergency communications in Thailand or preparing for public health crises in Guinea-Bissau, the work these students have done here will make a difference.”



Each student presented a capstone communication plan designed to tackle real-world issues in their home countries—from an emergency alert system in Thailand to outbreak response in Guinea-Bissau. These deliverables reflect DINFOS’ broader commitment to enabling positive, global impact through communication.



Beyond the classroom, the students visited iconic American landmarks and institutions, including Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon, the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Italian Embassy, and a local television newsroom.

“Our program thrives because of collaboration across all of DINFOS,” Forbes added.



“From studio support by DMA to faculty engagement, and incredible assistance from our IMSO office—this was truly a team effort.”



Graduates of PACIS Class 010-25 include: Capt. Moayad Abdalla Al-Khalayleh of Jordan, Maj. Simone Antonetti of Italy, Capt. Wren François Bousso Gning of Senegal, Capt. Mohamad Sufian bin Razali of Malaysia, Sgt. Maj. First Class Paweetra Mesonthi of Thailand, and Capt. Sanya Lima Banjaki of Guinea-Bissau.



The event concluded with the presentation of certificates and a special IMSO Award, followed by gift presentations from students to the DINFOS command group. “This course is not just about public affairs, it’s about building bridges between nations through shared knowledge and mutual respect,” said Andrew Smith, PACIS Academic

Director. “We’re proud of what this class has accomplished and the future impact they’ll have.”



For more information about the PACIS course or DINFOS international student training, please visit https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:58 Story ID: 498606 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DINFOS Celebrates Global Collaboration at PACIS Graduation Ceremony, by Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.