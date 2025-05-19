117ARW's May 2025 Excellent Airman

This month’s Excellent Airman is Airman Brittany Santos, a security forces specialist with the 117th Security Forces Squadron!



Santos joined the Air National Guard in August 2023 as a way to better pave the way for her future self. After returning from technical training, she was quickly brought out by her leadership as a temporary technician and is hoping to become a permanent technician someday.



“My passion is hard to achieve without any financial assistance so I believe coming into the Air National Guard was the best decision for myself when it came to furthering my education, providing for my family and better quality of life,” said Santos. “Even though I waited longer than I thought for initial training, everything happens for a reason and I love my career out here.”



She said in the beginning it was very challenging for her because she didn’t think she was capable of completing Security Forces training, but her cadre assured her she was fit for the task. Once she graduated, she found a new appreciation for the 117th and the people she works alongside.



“No matter how difficult the day is or how many exercises we do, especially during March drill, we treat each other like family,” said Santos. “We have really good connections with each other and support each other all the way.”



Santos has a multitude of hobbies that she takes part in during her time off to include crafting, playing piano, long-distance running, reading, writing and working out to name a few. She is looking forward to volunteering again throughout Etowah County with Circle K.



“I enjoy working out and keeping my physical fitness up. I also like to encourage other people as well or give advice to new people joining the gym,” said Santos. “My favorite part of working out is being able to help other people who are just starting out.”



She is currently deciding between two majors and has over a year of credits towards paralegal studies so she plans on completing that to prepare her for the next career goal she has set. Santos also has long-term goals in the Guard as well and says she will work hard to make them happen.



“I plan to achieve everything I can out here in my field. I was recently certified to work on the flightline and I am certified to work at the gate,” Santos said. “If you want people to know who you are show them by working hard, that you want to be there, give it all you have, be yourself and make it count.”

