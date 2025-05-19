U.S. Air Force Airman Brittany Santos, a 117th Security Forces Specialist, poses for a photo for the Wing's Team Talk newsletter, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Apr. 12, 2025. Santos was selected as an Excellent Airman and recognized for her hard work by her squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 14:33
|Photo ID:
|9052478
|VIRIN:
|250412-Z-UQ780-1004
|Resolution:
|5318x3538
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 117ARW's May 2025 Excellent Airman, by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
117ARW's May 2025 Excellent Airman
No keywords found.