    117ARW's May 2025 Excellent Airman

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Brittany Santos, a 117th Security Forces Specialist, poses for a photo for the Wing's Team Talk newsletter, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Apr. 12, 2025. Santos was selected as an Excellent Airman and recognized for her hard work by her squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

