117ARW's May 2025 Excellent Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Brittany Santos, a 117th Security Forces Specialist, poses for a photo for the Wing's Team Talk newsletter, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Apr. 12, 2025. Santos was selected as an Excellent Airman and recognized for her hard work by her squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)