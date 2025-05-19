Andrews recognizes National Police Week with tributes and challenges

Photo By Patrick Griffith | Members of the 316th Security Forces Group salute during the playing of the national...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Griffith | Members of the 316th Security Forces Group salute during the playing of the national anthem at the National Police Week opening ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 12, 2025. Established in 1962, National Police Week is an annual observance that honors local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith) see less | View Image Page

In honor of National Police Week, Joint Base Andrews hosted a series of events from May 12 to 16, 2025, in recognition of fallen defenders and their commitment of military and civilian law enforcement ensuring safety at home and abroad.



The events kicked-off on Monday with an opening ceremony at the Jones Building, followed by a 5-kilometer Fallen Defender Ruck. Airmen carried a poster honoring 14 U.S. Air Force defenders who had lost their lives in combat. Halfway through the ruck, Senior Master Sgt. Ashley R. Daniel, 816th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, read each name while the participants completed one pushup.



On Wednesday, three teams from the 316th Security Forces Group and one team from the 11th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., competed in a Warrior Challenge. The four-person teams ruck-marched 1.5 miles to the North Gate where they performed combat lifesaving skills on a training dummy and carried it back on a litter to the starting point.



Staff Sgt. Christopher J. Horton, 816th Security Forces Squadron protective services leader and warrior challenge competitor, recalled having difficulty maintaining pace during the litter, but was motivated by the 14 fallen defenders who were honored on Monday’s ruck march.



“It might sound kind of silly -- you’re struggling but you have to think who would really wish they were here right now?” he said. “Probably one of those defenders, and I like to do stuff like this to honor them.”



The annual Capitol K-9 Trials took place on Wednesday, featuring military working dog handlers from Andrews, the City of Hyattsville Police Department and the Delaware Department of Corrections. During the competition, the handlers and their dogs were scored on explosive and narcotics detection, followed by an obstacle navigation course and patrol scenarios.



Trevor Hodges, a handler with the City of Hyattsville Police Department, was competing in the trials for a fourth time and said he and his military working dog Forest enjoy the camaraderie of this competition, while also allowing him to reflect on the sacrifice of military and civilian police during National Police Week.



“This means a lot as far as just being part of a brotherhood and sisterhood where a lot of people have sacrificed their lives,” he said.



Ryan Maddox, a handler with the Delaware Department of Corrections who competed with his dog, Fury, said the K-9 Trials are a good opportunity to work alongside other handlers and dogs.



“I love to see the military working dogs and seeing my dog in different environments,” he said. “It’s really interesting to see the dogs react and being out of their element.”



Police Week was established in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, which coincides with National Police Week. While it primarily focuses on civilian police, it also includes military police and security forces, and their critical role in maintaining law and order within the armed forces and supporting both domestic and overseas missions.