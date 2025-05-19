Training in Artificial Intelligence Technologies Critical to Future of Military Medicine

Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of Uniformed Services University, told a group of...... read more read more Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of Uniformed Services University, told a group of military medical leaders in March 2025 that “technology does not replace the human element, but enhances, rather than replaces, the human connection. As some have said, the aim is merging high tech with high touch.” see less | View Image Page

Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of the Uniformed Services University, spoke to military health leaders in March 2025 about how training future medical professionals needs to refocus on the rapidly evolving digital landscape in health care.



“We need a workforce that is not only clinically competent but also digitally literate, capable of using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth, and machine learning to enhance medical care in military operations,” said Woodson.



“Digital technologies and reality in digital health care present both an unprecedented opportunity and critical challenges for our military medical readiness, he noted. “The digital age in health care is defined by the integration of transformative technologies—and are no longer optional enhancements.”



“They are fundamental to delivering effective and efficient medical care today and tomorrow, and to meeting our mission of saving as many lives as possible.”



Training Future Workforce in Emerging Technologies



Woodson stressed the importance of training the future military medical workforce in new AI technologies and giving educators the capabilities to teach these tools.



“The successful integration of these technologies within the Military Health System hinges on preparing the workforce. We must prioritize especially in these times of workforce reductions and budget cuts, innovative education, rigorous training, and continuous development to ensure our medical personnel are ready to meet the demands of the modern healthcare environment and the future battle space.”



He added, “Digital age demands a workforce that is not only clinically competent, but digitally fluid.”



Although the reality, Woodson said, is that the MHS is facing a “significant digital skills gap.”



“We have insufficient numbers of digitally skilled health professionals to support the digital health transformation that needs to occur.” Woodson added. “This gap is not merely about access to technology; it is about access to skills needed to use it effectively and innovate with it.”



Adapting Curricula and Methods of Teaching



Transforming the way medicine is taught, and taking into consideration how current, and future students learn, should be considered, he noted.



Woodson said, “We must integrate digital health modules into our training curricula, leveraging simulation-based training, virtual reality, and online learning platforms and more.”



Despite challenges incorporating AI and other emerging technologies into medical education, Woodson said “there is hope in the form of our resident young people, many of whom are digital natives.”



Growing up with emerging technologies, he noted, today’s students will not only lead the future of health care but are also transform the way they learn.



“Some of us are old enough that when we went to medical school, we had to read this enormous book,” Woodson said. “Not so much with the students of today … they boil it down to the essence, and then they convert it into a form in which it is easily digestible using AI.”



Woodson highlighted the development of AI-driven medical education at USU, including personalized learning, AI-powered content synthesis, and interactive simulations.



He described how some USU students have taken on responsibility to upgrade and enhance teaching methods using learning innovations.



“Our students are harnessing cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize medical education, optimizing learning efficiency, engagement, and exam performance. These AI-driven innovations enhance curriculum personalization, interactive tutoring, high-fidelity exam preparation, and medical interviewing simulations, transforming how future military physicians are trained, and potentially supporting shorter training and education times,” Woodson said.



USU’s Education Looks to the Future



Woodson highlighted innovative training models that USU has developed, including:



• AI-powered content synthesis

• Multi-modal learning resources

• Interactive AI tutor-enhance subject mastery

• AI-driven exam preparation

• Interactive medical interviewing of AI-simulated patients



Woodson said these new “personalized learning pathways are enhancing students' ability to master complex medical concepts and are designed to improve exam performance, develop communication skills, and create cost-effective, scalable training solutions.”



With these new teaching and learning methods, Woodson said the MHS can move students through their educational curriculum in three years.



“In the future, as we have to generate more forces, we need to be able to adapt technology and technology to generate these forces at scale and at the speed of relevance,” Woodson said. “More specifically, they have developed curriculum engagement programs that allow for personalized and adaptive learning.”



Despite Benefits of AI, Challenges Exist



Woodson acknowledged even though AI is the future, “we are clearly faced with several challenges in this digital transformation,” including:



• Resistance and trust: “Resistance to change in part, predicated on lack of trust, is a natural human response—but we must overcome it through effective leadership and clear communication about the importance of moving in this direction.”

• Funding and resources: “[These] are also critical, and we must advocate for investments in digital infrastructure and training programs.”

• Ethical challenges: “We must develop clear ethical guidelines and regulations to use these digital technologies in military medicine.”



Technology does not substitute for the human element, he noted, but “enhances, rather than replaces, human connection … the aim is merging high tech with high touch.”



Woodson made several recommendations for the use of AI in military medicine, including implementing a pilot program, developing ethical guidelines, prioritizing patient-centered care, and continuously evaluating these efforts.



“The balance between technology and humanity is crucial in the future of health care, and this is especially true in the military context,” Woodson said. “Upscaling our military medical healthcare workforce for the digital age is not merely a matter of modernization, it is a matter of national security. The ability to deliver timely, effective and efficient medical care in the modern battle space is paramount.”