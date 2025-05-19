Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards contract for bridge replacement at Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. for the Tenkiller Dam, May 15.

    The $28.695 million contract consists of bridge demolition including lead paint disposal and catwalks, new bridge construction, lighting and electrical service installation, replacement of existing water line under the structure, crack and spall repairs on piers, installation of new catwalks and torque shafts/supports, provision of monorail hoists and roadway improvements including mill and overlay and vehicle crash barriers.

    Tenkiller Lake is located on the Illinois River at river miles 12.8, in Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties, about 7 miles northeast of Gore and about 22 miles southeast of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Major construction began June 1947, and the project was completed for full control operation July 1953.

