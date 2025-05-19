Tulsa District awards contract for bridge replacement at Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma

Photo By Stacey Reese | The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $28.7 million construction...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $28.7 million construction contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. for work at Tenkiller Dam, May 15, 2025. The project includes demolition of the existing bridge and catwalks, construction of a new bridge, installation of lighting and electrical systems, water line replacement, structural repairs, and roadway improvements. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Butler/released) see less | View Image Page

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. for the Tenkiller Dam, May 15.



The $28.695 million contract consists of bridge demolition including lead paint disposal and catwalks, new bridge construction, lighting and electrical service installation, replacement of existing water line under the structure, crack and spall repairs on piers, installation of new catwalks and torque shafts/supports, provision of monorail hoists and roadway improvements including mill and overlay and vehicle crash barriers.



Tenkiller Lake is located on the Illinois River at river miles 12.8, in Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties, about 7 miles northeast of Gore and about 22 miles southeast of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Major construction began June 1947, and the project was completed for full control operation July 1953.