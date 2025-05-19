Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

Staying informed is now easier with the recently updated USAF Connect app for Ramstein Air Base.



The app is an enterprise-wide mobile app designed to provide streamlined access to a variety of information Airmen need for their lives and careers.



The app can be found on your smartphone’s app store by searching ‘USAF Connect’.



Once downloaded, Airmen can access local content by adding their base as a “Favorite” within the app. To access the favorites portal, tap the “Favorites” icon at the bottom right-hand corner of the app, where a list of all available units can be seen. Once added, users can swipe left and right from the home screen to access their saved local content.



So what’s new at Ramstein? The recent update reorganizes key features, making them more user friendly. Users are able to stay up to date on gate and road closures, FPCON changes and real world alerts once they turn on notifications.



Additionally, the app provides Airmen with up-to-date information needed for in/out-processing, making medical or passport appointments, the base directory and the latest issue of the base newspaper.



So why wait any longer? Download the app today to stay informed, connected and always ready!

