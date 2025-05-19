Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

    Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

    Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | The graphic was created for the re-launch of the USAF Connect app. The USAF Connect...... read more read more

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Staying informed is now easier with the recently updated USAF Connect app for Ramstein Air Base.

    The app is an enterprise-wide mobile app designed to provide streamlined access to a variety of information Airmen need for their lives and careers.

    The app can be found on your smartphone’s app store by searching ‘USAF Connect’.

    Once downloaded, Airmen can access local content by adding their base as a “Favorite” within the app. To access the favorites portal, tap the “Favorites” icon at the bottom right-hand corner of the app, where a list of all available units can be seen. Once added, users can swipe left and right from the home screen to access their saved local content.

    So what’s new at Ramstein? The recent update reorganizes key features, making them more user friendly. Users are able to stay up to date on gate and road closures, FPCON changes and real world alerts once they turn on notifications.

    Additionally, the app provides Airmen with up-to-date information needed for in/out-processing, making medical or passport appointments, the base directory and the latest issue of the base newspaper.

    So why wait any longer? Download the app today to stay informed, connected and always ready!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Story ID: 498554
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF; Connect; app; resources

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download