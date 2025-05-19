The graphic was created for the re-launch of the USAF Connect app. The USAF Connect app is an enterprise-wide mobile app designed to provide streamlined access to information Airmen need for their lives and careers. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app
