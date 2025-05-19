Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The graphic was created for the re-launch of the USAF Connect app. The USAF Connect app is an enterprise-wide mobile app designed to provide streamlined access to information Airmen need for their lives and careers. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9051357
    VIRIN: 250324-F-GK375-9600
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 317.19 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Ramstein relaunches USAF Connect app

