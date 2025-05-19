Calm in the Chaos: Flight Medic Training Turns Real

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe | Staff Sgt. Ashley Renye perform during a culminating training event to medically...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe | Staff Sgt. Ashley Renye perform during a culminating training event to medically evacuate soldiers at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. This training scenario had units from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (Michigan), the 101st Public Affairs Detachment (Delaware) and the 328th Military Police Platoon (New Jersey) work together to respond to a vehicle rollover accident with multiple casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, one of the most scorching days of the week, during a training exercise, a soldier suffered a severe heat-related injury. However, this is one unique story. Soldiers of the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and its assigned units were conducting a training exercise for an emergency medical evacuation to prepare for their upcoming deployment as part of a NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command-East.



During the practice exercise, Staff Sgt. Ashley Renye of Kentucky Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, downloaded from the aircraft and yelled, “Where are my patients!” She ran towards the training exercise involving a simulated rollover exercise with role-players playing as injured soldiers and civilians. Renye ran 300 meters carrying medical equipment and two litters while in her flight gear.



Renye was able to successfully medically evaluate all the role-players from the real world emergency.



Moments later, the training event rapidly turned to the real world when a soldier collapsed nearby from a heat injury. Soldiers nearby the injured soldier realized medical assistance was needed and waived down for help.



Without hesitation, Staff Sgt. Ashley Renye leaped into action, didn’t skip a beat, and provided a rapid response. She gave high praise to her unit for being able to adapt to a critical situation and training above standard. The unit transitioned their training into reality by being prepared. They were in unison to react quickly and get the patient airlifted swiftly to a nearby hospital.



“Staff Sgt. Renye demonstrated exceptional professionalism and personal courage during a critical moment during our training event. Her ability to quickly transition from a simulated training environment to providing care to a Soldier in need is remarkable! We are grateful to have her experience and skills in our ranks,” said Colonel Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



With a decade of experience and counting, six years working as a military flight medic and four years as a civilian emergency room medic, Staff Sgt. Reyna is no stranger to working under pressure and in high-tense environments. Her quick response and calmness under pressure are rooted in her military and civilian medical experience and training. She assessed the real-word soldier in need of medical care and efficiently administered critical care to stabilize the soldier.



“I know there’s chaos around me, and I’m trained to stay focused on the patient. I know I’m helping to save someone’s life,” said Staff Sgt. Renye as she emphasized the importance of always staying prepared.



As we climb into the summer season and temperatures continue to spike, the units use this training to focus on soldiers' medical response and the valuable asset trained medics bring to the mission. Thanks to Staff Sgt. Renye and her unit for their professionalism and preparedness. The soldier is recovering well, and the unit has continued their training for their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Regional Command-East.