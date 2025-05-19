DSCR earns national recognition with 2025 Commander in Chief’s Excellence Award

Photo By Natalie Skelton | Out of six installations recognized across the military services, Defense Supply...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Skelton | Out of six installations recognized across the military services, Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia is one of three located in Virginia, joining Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Base Langley-Eustis as recipients. The installation is also home to a resident elk population, symbolizing DSCR’s unique blend of natural preservation and mission support excellence. (Graphic by Natalie Skelton) see less | View Image Page

Defense Supply Center Richmond earned the 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, recognizing its outstanding support of Department of Defense missions.



The award honors military installations that demonstrate exemplary support of Department of Defense operations, including excellence in mission support, quality of life, safety, real property management, communications, health and security, and public relations, according to a fact sheet released by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment.



Out of six installations recognized across the military services, DSCR is one of three located in Virginia, joining Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Base Langley-Eustis as recipients.



Per the installation’s award submission narrative, DSCR earned the distinction for its comprehensive efforts to modernize facilities, enhance workforce productivity, expand energy resilience and strengthen community partnerships – all in support of global readiness.



“This award is a reflection of the incredible dedication and resilience of every member of our team,” said DSCR and DLA Aviation Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth. “From logistics support to infrastructure innovation, every accomplishment points back to the people who make this mission happen every day. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”



Each winning installation receives a commemorative trophy, installation excellence flag, and a letter of congratulations from the President, according to the Department of Defense news release issued May 15.



Located in Chesterfield County, Defense Supply Center Richmond is home to the federal government’s only resident elk population and the headquarters of DLA Aviation, a major subordinate command of the Defense Logistics Agency, serving as the aviation demand and supply chain integrator for more than 2,260 weapon systems in support of warfighters and military readiness across the globe.



The installation is also home to the headquarters of the Virginia National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserve 80th Training Command, and numerous other tenant organizations from DLA and other government agencies.



According to a news release on Defense.gov, “Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DoD civilians, and their families. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in performing installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency.”