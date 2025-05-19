Out of six installations recognized across the military services, Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia is one of three located in Virginia, joining Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Base Langley-Eustis as recipients. The installation is also home to a resident elk population, symbolizing DSCR’s unique blend of natural preservation and mission support excellence. (Graphic by Natalie Skelton)
DSCR earns national recognition with 2025 Commander in Chief's Excellence Award
