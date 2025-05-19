Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCR earns national recognition with 2025 Commander in Chief’s Excellence Award

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Out of six installations recognized across the military services, Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia is one of three located in Virginia, joining Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Base Langley-Eustis as recipients. The installation is also home to a resident elk population, symbolizing DSCR’s unique blend of natural preservation and mission support excellence. (Graphic by Natalie Skelton)

