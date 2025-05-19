Premier US military CBRNE command headquarters company welcomes new command team

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation welcomed a new commander and first sergeant during a ceremony, May 19.



Capt. Kyle D. Osborne assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company from Capt. Ali Salman while 1st Sgt. Joel M. Jimenez assumed responsibility from 1st Sgt. Christopher D. Holmstadt during the combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Hosted by Col. Scott J. Smith, the chief of staff of the 20th CBRNE Command, the event took place at the HHC Headquarters.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader of the command, attended the ceremony, together with Col. Phillip P. Murrell, the deputy commanding officer of the command, and many other leaders, Soldiers and Army civilians from the multifunctional and deployable command.



Salman, who commanded the company since November 2023, has been selected to serve as a Foreign Area Officer.



Salman has served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer and has served in South Korea, South America, and Germany. He calls Silver Spring, Maryland, home.



Holmstadt is a seasoned Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician who has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.



A native of Lake City, Minnesota, Holmstadt joined the Army in 2006 and served as a light-wheel mechanic and all-wheel mechanic before graduating from Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal and becoming an EOD tech in 2013.



Osborne took command after serving as the 20th CBRNE Command G8 budget officer while Jimenez previously served as the G33 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) operations noncommissioned officer at the command.



Originally from Davis, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, Osborne was commissioned in 2017 after earning his bachelor’s degree in business management with a major in finance and minor in military science from the University of Colorado.



Osborne has previously served at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Fort Stewart, Georgia.



A seasoned Chemical Corps Soldier, Jimenez is from San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Jimenez has served in the Puerto Rico National Guard and active-duty U.S. Army. He has served around the world and deployed to Iraq for 15 months.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and CBRN specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The command enables military operations around the world and supports domestic authorities across the nation.



Smith said serving as the Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander and first sergeant were some of the toughest jobs in the Army.



“Make no mistake … being part of the HHC Command Team is no easy task for everyone here in the 20th CBRNE Headquarters falls under the HHC Command Team,” said Smith. “They have a unique challenge to bring together many senior Soldiers with vast amounts of experience and insight and ensure we are all squared away ... fit, medically ready, trained and driven to ensure we can accomplish our mission.”



Smith thanked Salman and Holmstadt for their service as the HHC Command Team.



“We can celebrate Capt. Salman and 1st Sgt. Holmstadt for their leadership and care for Soldiers,” said Smith. “They have fought the good fight and have finished the race with perseverance and faithfulness to our mission.”



The chief of staff also welcomed Osborne and Jimenez to their new leadership positions at the top of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company.



“You are in a unique spot to help us continue to improve and to make a difference not only here but in FORSCOM (U.S. Army Forces Command) and the Army, because we all will be products of your example and goals you accomplish,” said Smith. “Thank you for your willingness to serve and to lead and we will look forward to making the mission and being better warfighters alongside you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025 16:33 Story ID: 498508 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Hometown: DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: LAKE CITY, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Premier US military CBRNE command headquarters company welcomes new command team, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.