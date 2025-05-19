Military Health System’s Mental Health Hub: Your Source for Support

Courtesy Photo | The Military Health System has a variety of resources available to service members,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Military Health System has a variety of resources available to service members, families, retirees, and other beneficiaries of military medicine. Your mental health matters. The MHS Mental Health Hub -- available at www.health.mil/mentalhealth -- provide information on a variety of programs and ways to access mental health. The MHS has transformed how to identify, support, and treat mental health needs across the joint force. From the Brandon Act to the BRAVE program and embedded mental health professionals, the Department of Defense is ensuring service members, families, and civilian workforce receive the mental health support they need and deserve. “This is not just a health issue,” says Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. “It’s a readiness issue, and a leadership responsibility. Together, we are building a military where strength includes seeking support–and where no one fights alone!” see less | View Image Page

(Editor’s note: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support via phone or chat for people in distress, resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. For the Veterans/Military Crisis Line, dial 988 and press 1 or text 838255. Online chat is accessible from anywhere in the world.)



The lives of service members and their families are filled with many unique changes and unexpected events that may result in challenges with mental health.



“At the Department of Defense, we are building a culture where seeking mental health care is not only accepted—it’s fully supported,” wrote Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs at the beginning of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. “From policy change and digital modernization to prevention programs and peer leadership, the Military Health System is transforming how we identify, support, and treat mental health needs across the force.”



Protecting, optimizing, and addressing mental health needs is vital to the readiness of the military force. Seeking support is a sign of strength and critical to maintaining and improving individual performance. For example, earlier this year the U.S. Air Force published a Mental Health Overview that explains the medical and nonmedical sources of support.



“We are encouraging people to take ownership of their psychological health. We all have a responsibility, and we believe the Mental Health Overview provides clarity on what is available to get you where you want to be,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elisha Pippin, Air Force Medical Service director of psychological health. “Mental health is the clinical component of a system of helping agencies. Providers are there ready to support the warfighter, to heal and improve so they can get back in the fight.”



Your Connection to Mental Health Resources



The Military Health System is committed to ensuring service members and their families have access to the services they need to take care of their mental health. The MHS Mental Health Hub provides a wealth of resources, important information, and several options to access care for service members, families, and veterans so they can find their footing and get back on track.



The hub offers a comprehensive listing of mental health services available through the MHS, including ways to seek care, tips from experts, and in-depth information on available resources.



You can connect directly to mental health support services near you with one click, as well as access your TRICARE benefit to learn more about your coverage.



Resources Available in the MHS Mental Health Hub:



• Brandon Act, which empowers service members to get the help they need confidentially. Reducing stigma is a key aspect of the Brandon Act, honoring U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta, who tragically died by suicide in 2018. His story spearheaded a DOD policy and congressional bill, passed as part of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act. Service members can start the referral process by talking to their commander or supervisor.



• Targeted Care, originally a U.S. Air Force initiative that scaled across the entire military health enterprise. This gets you connected to the specific type of care you need after initial evaluation, whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy or nonmedical support such as a chaplain or a military family life counselor.



• BRAVE, the Defense Health Agency Virtual Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Resources and Virtual Experience, is the enterprise program of tele-behavioral health to supplement care currently offered through more than 40 military hospitals and clinics in the U.S. and overseas. This service connects a service member with a counselor through virtual sessions.



• Real Warriors, the DOD’s public health campaign via social media designed to decrease stigma, increase psychological health literacy, and open doors to access to care by encouraging psychological health help seeking among active duty service members, veterans, and their families.



• inTransition, a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care when they are:

o Relocating to another assignment

o Returning from deployment

o Transitioning from active duty to reserve component or reserve component to active duty

o Preparing to leave military service

o Any other time they need a new mental health provider or need a provider for the first time.



• TRICARE, the DOD’s worldwide health plan, covers mental health services through its worldwide network of civilian providers. In some cases, once a referral is approved, you can have an appointment within a few days. To set up a mental health appointment through TRICARE, visit: tricare.mil/MentalHealth.



• Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or CHAMP, offers dozens of fact sheets, articles and infographics to help strengthen your mental health and help you grow from adversity. Got a question on mental health? Send a message to their experts.



• The Psychological Health Resource Center is available 24/7 for service members, veterans, and family members with questions about psychological health topics. Different from a counseling service, the center has trained mental health consultants to help you access mental health care and community support resources in your local area. Call 1-866-966-1020, start a live chat, or visit the resource center.



“Every service member should know help is available, hope is real, and your mental health matters,” wrote Ferrara. “Together, we are building a military where strength includes seeking support–and where no one fights alone.”