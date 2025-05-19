Army Ruck March Traces History and Innovation Across California

The Army 250-Mile Ruck March, a challenging ruck march across California is highlighting the rich history of the U.S. Army's presence in the state, while also showcasing the nation's progress and innovation. The route, beginning at Camp Roberts, a California National Guard base and formerly the largest west coast basic training site during World War II, weaves a path through key locations illustrating the Army's evolving role.

The march proceeds through the agricultural heartland of central California, passing cattle ranches and vineyards before reaching Fort Hunter Liggett, the largest Army Reserve installation and seventh largest Army installation nationwide. Fort Hunter Liggett holds a significant place in military history as the testing ground for the Humvee, Apache helicopter and many other innovations.

Continuing through California's "salad bowl," the route then passes the Fort Ord Monument, a memorial to the cavalry units that once trained there and the renowned 7th Infantry Division, also known as the "Bayonet Division" and the "California Division." The march then arrives at the Presidio of Monterey, home to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and the last active-duty military installation among California's presidios.

After traversing a scenic stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, the route climbs into the mountains of the central coast, emerging into Silicon Valley, the cradle of American computer technology. Here, the march enters the area of operation of the Army Reserve 63d Readiness Division, nicknamed "Blood and Fire," a designation earned during World War II and inspired by Winston Churchill.

The final leg of the march takes participants through the Bay Area, passing landmarks of innovation and sport, including the first Tesla factory and Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The march concludes at Parks Reserve Training Area, commonly known as Camp Parks. This demanding route offers a unique perspective on the intertwined history of the Army, California, and American innovation.



Footage from the Army 250-Mile Ruck March is available here and at each installation’s social media pages: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Army250RuckMarch.

Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025, by 1SG Brandon Quinones