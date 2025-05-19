82nd CAB receives Army aviation association active unit of the year award

Courtesy Photo | The Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) has recognized the 3-82 General...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) has recognized the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) for its outstanding contributions and innovations in Army aviation over the past year. Leaders were awarded the Active Aviation Unit of the Year award at the 2025 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Nashville, Tenn. [Photo courtesy of the Army Aviation Association of America] see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) leaders received the Active Aviation Unit of the Year award at the 2025 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit hosted by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. from May 14-16.



AAAA was established in 1957 as a not-for-profit organization representing the interests of the Army Aviation community. AAAA has 79 chapters worldwide, including active and reserve Army components with over 18,000 members consisting of government civilians, retirees, and representatives from industry-affiliated organizations. The 2025 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit addresses innovation, challenges and capabilities amongst the Army aviation community. This year’s theme is “Army Aviation: Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Challenges Today.”



The AAAA recognized the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) for significantly contributing to and innovating in the employment of Army Aviation over the previous year. Lt. Col. Donald “Don” Sulpizio, battalion commander, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew M. Christopher, senior warrant officer advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Buzzard, senior enlisted advisor, received the Active Aviation Unit of the Year award on behalf of the unit on May 15.



"This recognition by the Army Aviation Association of America was no solo achievement, but rather a total 82nd CAB effort. None of us are as good as all of us. We are All-American and proud to be,” said Sulpizio.



3-82 GSAB provides essential aviation support through troop movement, conducting aeromedical evacuation operations, and delivering supplies and equipment. On order, the 82nd CAB swiftly deploys to support global responses and conduct decisive aviation operations worldwide. 82nd CAB serves as the Immediate Response Force for aviation, providing the ground force commander with essential capabilities such as air assault, air movement, attack, reconnaissance, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).



[Photo courtesy of the Army Aviation Association of America]