Fort Stewart Soldier earns DoD law enforcement award

Staff Sgt. Brett Figueroa never saw herself as a military police investigator until Command Sgt. Maj. David Astorga, 385th Military Police Battalion command sergeant major, put her up for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield MPI non-commissioned officer in charge position. Now, Figueroa is being recognized by Department of Defense law enforcement with the John Awtrey Annual Military Police Officer Award.



The award is presented to any DoD law enforcement service member whose efforts greatly contribute and further the mission at the federal, state and local levels.



Figueroa was formally honored during a ceremony May 13 at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes during National Police Week, observed May 11-17, 2025. It is a time dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers nationwide.



“I’m honored, like extremely honored,” Figueroa said emotionally. “I don’t do things for the limelight, but it feels nice for someone to see all your work, the effort and time you put in.”



Figueroa joined the Army as a military police officer in 2012 having grown up around the military with her father also serving as a MP.



She said she enjoyed the field, and it felt like where she belonged. However, her career trajectory changed in winter 2023, when she attended the Military Police Investigator Course in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for eight weeks.



“I never thought I would be in the MPI section,” Figueroa said. “It’s just something I never thought I’d see myself doing, but now that I’m here I really do like it. I like taking the time to figure things out, put pieces together, or find clues in the evidence.”



Department of the Army Civilian Police Maj. Dorothea Mobley, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services, assistant chief of police, nominated Figueroa for the recognition.



“Staff Sgt. Figueroa was chosen for her strong leadership, commitment to a culture of excellence, and dedication to continuing education which directly enhance the performance of the service members under her supervision,” Mobley wrote. “Her visionary leadership, marked by a commitment to ongoing education and professional refinement, inspires service members to reach their full potential while forging a stronger, more resilient workforce.”



She credits Figueroa for significantly impacting their communication and training.



“Figueroa’s development and implementation of a communication pathway for her investigators closed a briefing gap,” Mobley said. “This practice has been instrumental in briefing directorate and installation leadership on hot topic cases in a timely manner. Secondly, she initiated weekly training within her section, and constructed training briefs for guard mount to keep patrols aware of any policy changes or to refine Military Police Officer/Investigators skills.”



Her achievement didn’t go unnoticed among the garrison leadership.



“We are extremely proud to have Staff Sergeant Figueroa among our ranks here at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield,” said Steve Hood, deputy to the garrison commander. “As a former MP myself, I understand the importance and what it entails to earn this prestigious award. She is a great example of the leadership we have here.”



The dedication to excellence not only earned Figueroa recognition but also underscored the role of MPIs in the field.



She explained that as an MPI, “you’re not just an initial responder, you can follow a case through.”



Figueroa understands the stigmas surrounding law enforcement and that people think they’re there to “punish,” but all she wants to do is help people, families and especially children.



“In a lot of these situations, people just need resources they’re not aware of, or if you get certain programs or agencies involved it can help improve conditions for a family, especially the kids,” she said. “I’m in it for the kids. Kid calls are my bread and butter, we don’t mess those up in my office.”



Figueroa acknowledged that she could not do this job without her team of investigators.



“I know it is an individual award, but, all my achievements, I couldn’t do without my whole section because we assist each other on calls, with casework, and when I put out a change, they make the change happen,” she said.