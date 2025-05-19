Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Law Enforcement Award and Commemoration Ceremony

    2025 DoD Law Enforcement Award and Commemoration Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Director of Defense Intelligence John P. Dixson presents U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brett Figueroa with the John F. Awtrey Military Police Officer award during the 2025 DoD Law Enforcement Award and Commemoration Ceremony in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, Arlington, Va., May 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9048061
    VIRIN: 250513-A-EN202-1024
    Resolution: 7205x4803
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: US
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    DoD Law Enforcement
    DOD LE Awards

