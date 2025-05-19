Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Director of Defense Intelligence John P. Dixson presents U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brett Figueroa with the John F. Awtrey Military Police Officer award during the 2025 DoD Law Enforcement Award and Commemoration Ceremony in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, Arlington, Va., May 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)