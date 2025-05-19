Marines of Vengeance 01, a decade later | Operation Sahayogi Haat

Photo By Cpl. Sara Medina | Aerial photo of Nepal showing the conditions of the country after being impacted by...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Sara Medina | Aerial photo of Nepal showing the conditions of the country after being impacted by two earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7.0, May 12, 2015 during Operation Sahayogi Haat. JTF 505, along with other multinational forces and humanitarian relief organizations, provided aid to Nepal after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country April 25 and a 7.3 earthquake on May 12. At Nepal’s request, the U.S. government ordered JTF 505 to provide unique capabilities to assist the country. These are the final photos taken by Cpl. Sara A. Medina before a tragic helicopter crash on May 12, 2015. The helicopter went down during a mission to rescue wounded civilians in Nepal, resulting in the deaths of all on board. The victims included U.S. Marines, Nepalese soldiers and civilians: Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hug, Sgt. Ward M. Johnson IV, Mr. Lok Bahadur Katawai Chhetri, Mrs. Sabitri Khadka Siwakotl, Mr. Yam Bahadur Khatri, Mr. Sain Dhoj Khatri, Mr. Dhruba Kumar KC, Capt. Dustin R. Lukasiewicz, Cpl. Sara A. Medina, Capt. Christopher L. Norgren, Maj. Tapendra Rawal, Sgt. Eric M. Seaman, and Warrant Officer 1 Basanta Titara. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sara Medina) see less | View Image Page

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Nature’s fog of war descended on central Nepal as seismic waves erupted below the country’s surface. Roads in Kathmandu crumbled and the Himalayas trembled in all directions. At first, the local populace seemed unsure of the danger, but as the buildings around them cracked and fell, they quickly realized this would become a catastrophe.



In the face of avalanches, landslides, and falling infrastructure, everyone ran into open areas and huddled together. Families and friends called out to each other and desperately held on to one another. All driving on highways and small back roads ceased. Some motorcyclists dropped their bikes and watched in shock as buildings crumbled. Some drivers abandoned their vehicles altogether.



That 7.8 magnitude earthquake, on April 25, 2015, was recorded as the most devastating in Nepal’s history. Killing almost 9,000 people, injuring tens of thousands, and destroying hundreds of thousands of buildings. The earthquake spanned 120 kilometers long and 80 kilometers wide, leaving much of the country in ruins.



Shortly thereafter, the U.S. responded to Nepal’s request for assistance. Joint Task Force 505 was formed, employing the skillsets of 900 service members from the U.S. Armed Forces.



Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469, who had been supporting numerous exercises in the Pacific, shortly arrived in Nepal on C-17 Globemaster IIIs.



HMLA 469 provided three UH-1Y Venom Helicopters with the mission of delivering food, medical supplies, and shelter kits. During Operation Sahayogi Haat, the unit maintained at least two helicopters in the air each day.



MCIPAC Consolidated COMCAM deployed a team of Marines, split into two groups, to provide video and photo documentation of the operation. Each day, the imagery was processed to both highlight JTF 505 and the Nepalese people working together or to provide logistical and strategic support for commanders.



“From the time they woke up, got to the flight line, got on aircraft, shooting all day, they'd return, having grabbed some food where they could, and then immediately worked to edit. They were working to edit something, put together interviews that they've done throughout the day, and then release that imagery, so it’s just time-consuming,” said retired Marine Master Sgt. Ricardo Morales, who was the JTF 505 Combat Camera chief at the time. “On top of that, the leadership made sure they had the equipment they needed, made sure footage was released, and made sure that we all communicated the same thing. So just running that 24-hour operation cycle was pretty demanding for them.”



One day, Cpl. Sara Medina, one of the photographers, approached Morales and explained that she couldn’t recall the last time that one of her Marines, videographer Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, had taken a shower. Hug worked continuously to edit video clips and interviews for release to the public.



“She wasn’t dogging him out or anything, she was just a concerned leader, and she really cared about the Marines under her charge,” said Morales. “It was just the nature of how much we were working. I couldn’t tell you how many days we did that for.”



Capt. Dustin Lukasiewicz had a litany of duties every day as a pilot and aviation safety officer of HMLA 469. He reviewed the flight schedule, ensured that risk assessments were completed, and briefed the commander on concerns, issues, updates, or developments.



These steps were especially crucial for the challenging geographical location of Nepal.



JTF 505 operations were held at the U.S. Embassy in Nepal and at the Tribhuvan International Airport, which both sit at approximately 4,300 feet above sea level. The city of Kathmandu sits in a valley within the Himalayan Mountains, home to Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world at 29,029 feet above sea level.



“It’s not only the most difficult place that I’ve ever seen, it’s literally the most difficult place to fly a helicopter in the world. And I stand by that statement,” said retired Marine Lt. Col. Ed Powers, commanding officer of HMLA 469 during Operation Sahayogi Haat. “There's not a more difficult place to fly a helicopter in the world than in the Himalayan Mountains.”



Elevation.

Because the flight line was already at a high elevation, helicopters often flew near their maximum altitude ceiling.



Weather.

When the JTF commenced operations, they did so during monsoon season in Nepal. This resulted in intense winds and rapidly changing weather, with clouds and rain quickly settling in and reducing visibility.



Air Density.

A combination of temperature and weather affected the air density altitude. The high temperatures and elevation of the Himalayas reduced helicopter performance in Nepal.



Load.

Compared to an older generation of UH-1N helicopters, UH-1Y helicopters would typically run out of cargo space and not cargo weight. Cargo weight was still considered when flying because UH-1Y helicopters were constantly transporting food, water, shelter, and casualties.



Sgt. Eric Seaman, a crew chief and enlisted aircrew training manager of HMLA 469, made the most out of the UH-1Y cargo space capacity. He constantly played Tetris with the aircraft; he was always finding different ways to fit one more bag of rice or one extra tent kit for deliveries.



“Vengeance,” was the callsign of HMLA 469, and “01” differentiated the identities of the three helicopters. Flying Vengeance 01, was Lukasiewicz, Capt. Christopher Norgren, along with crew chiefs Sgt. Ward Johnson, and Seaman, who all had combat experience before Nepal.



“We were stacked with all senior and the most experienced pilots and crew chiefs because we knew that it was going to be a very dynamic and challenging environment to fly in,” said Powers.



Additionally, Lukasiewicz, Johnson, and Seaman possessed some of the highest qualifications and training that Marines in their field could possess: Night Systems Instructor and Weapons and Tactics Instructor.



“The fact that Lukasiewicz was an NSI and both crew chiefs were NSIs and WTIs. You couldn't ask for a higher trained, more competent crew,” said Marine Lt. Col. Charles Kuhnmuench, who was a captain at HMLA 469 during his time in Operation Sahayogi Haat.



On May 12, 2015, Vengeance 01 and its crew made multiple flights to deliver aid. While out on one of those missions, a second earthquake struck Nepal. The second earthquake wasn’t as powerful as the first, however it multiplied the destruction by collapsing already damaged buildings into dust and making villages inaccessible by destroying roads.



JTF 505 personnel were scattered throughout Nepal, but all had the same experience.



“I've never experienced anything like that. Some buildings looked like they had survived the first earthquake with minimal damage that just completely disintegrated,” said Kuhnmuench. “The damage to the countryside in the form of rock slides was eye-opening. The first earthquake was bad, but that second earthquake was devastating.”



“We were actually in the city between buildings when the earthquake happened and the buildings were swaying. Everyone immediately knew what it was and came running out into the streets. It just immediately turned into chaos. Literally, within a split second, it kind of turned into a combat zone all over again,” recalled retired Marine Chief Warrant Officer 4 Clint Runyon, who at the time was the senior officer of JTF 505 COMCAM. “We sat out in a field and you could watch the ground roll. It was insane. It was absolutely insane, all the aftershocks and everything. Everything was just going haywire and everybody took new assignments. At that point, everyone switched over from hauling supplies to doing immediate medical evacuations out of the mountains.”



Norgren, Ward, Lukasiewicz, Seaman, Hug, and Medina, all boarded Vengeance 01 to save as many people as possible. Whether they knew it or not, these six Marines were a star-studded team, handpicked to be part of this deployment.







Capt. Dustin R. Lukasiewicz, HMLA 469

He was a quiet professional, a fire-and-forget individual — steady, capable, and respected by those who served alongside him. As a night systems instructor, he stood among the most qualified in his field, known for taking on difficult roles and handling them with the skill and composure expected of a seasoned expert. He was known as one of the best at what he did.



“You’re not going to pick the B-team to go fly in the Himalayan mountains,” recalled James Hibler, a former HMLA 469 crew chief.



His potential was undeniable.



“He was well on track to become a squadron commander,” recalled Powers. “And with the foundation he had built, there was no telling how far he might have gone.”



His leadership, professionalism, and impact on his peers, subordinates, and leaders alike are what he will always be remembered for.



“He was one of those people,” Hibler reflected, “that you’re in the squadron, you’re flying with them, you’re around these people — it’s motivating to be around people with good leadership skills.”



“I don’t know anyone who enjoyed flying as much as he did. He always had a smile on his face. He was super knowledgeable and was one of the most approachable instructors in the squadron,” said Kuhnmuench. “I flew some of my first night flights with him and I learned a ton from him.”





Capt. Christopher L. Norgren, HMLA 469

He was a young pilot with an exceptional mind — sharp and deeply knowledgeable about aircraft systems, far beyond what one would expect from someone who was new to the platform. A real “brainiac,” he picked up technical details quickly and had a natural curiosity that made him stand out. He was a genuine person with an endearing personality who was well-liked by everyone around him.



Had he been given the chance, Powers envisioned he would have completed his tour before pursuing a career as a doctor, architect, or engineer.



“He was just one of those dudes who joined to serve his country,” remembered Powers, “but he was just a brainiac, and he had so many options open to him.”



Like all pilots, he earned a call sign: Dewpoint. “I don’t know what was up with him and metabolism,” recalled James Hibler. “But that man sweats more than anybody I’ve met in my entire life.”



His intelligence, dedication, and natural leadership made an impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.



“He was a friend and peer of mine. He was one of the most professional people I’ve ever met, he enjoyed flying and took it very seriously,” said Kuhnmuench.



Kuhnmuench recalled taking a photo of Norgren in downtown Kathmandu, the night before the second earthquake.



“He was grinning, wearing a silly hat and holding a big knife,” said Kuhnmuench. “He took his job very seriously, but he also enjoyed himself. He just had a love of life that was very infectious.”





Sgt. Ward M. Johnson IV, HMLA 469

Johnson was an intense guy — strict but admirable, with a sharp sense of humor that made him well-liked despite his no-nonsense approach.



“Having that East Coast guy in a West Coast squadron was awesome,” said Powers, “because he brought some seriousness and intensity that was very customary of East Coast gun squadrons to the HMLA.”



That edge added a valuable layer of discipline to HMLA operations. He commanded respect through both his experience and his expectations, as though he were a master gunnery sergeant running a maintenance shop.



“He was very adamant — if there was a job to be done, you were going to get the job done,” noted Hibler.



A highly skilled and experienced crew chief, Johnson set a high bar for performance.



He didn’t just train those with fewer qualifications — he pushed them to become better than himself.



“One of the best enlisted leaders that I’ve ever worked with, in my eyes he set the bar for what a sergeant can and should be,” said Kuhnmuench. “I had him doing a staff sergeant’s job and he did that better than most staff sergeants that I’ve ever met. He was also a super tactically proficient crew chief, crew chief instructor, and just an expert in the plane. Just an all-around consummate professional.”





Sgt. Eric M. Seaman, HMLA 469

Eric always had a smile on his face and laughter in his voice. He was a constant source of positive energy. One of his most defining qualities was the love and devotion he had for his family.



“If Eric had an opportunity to FaceTime, that’s what he was going to do,” recalled Hibler. His commitment to family was clear in everything he did, and it defined who he was.



As a professional Marine, Eric was known for his excellence.



As Johnson’s counterpart, “He was exceptional at both putting steel on targets and maintaining the aircraft,” said Powers. “He was a key part of keeping the birds in the sky, ensuring that every mission was a success.”



With his natural ability to motivate those around him, Eric would have undoubtedly gone on to become a sergeant major, continuing to inspire and lead others throughout his career.



“To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better machine gunner than that man. He was the most tactically proficient crew chief I’ve ever come across,” said Kuhnmuench. “He was an awesome instructor, super humble, and super approachable, and was a big family man. Just a guy that you would love working with and always brought up the mood.”



“The whole crew, all four of those men, the biggest thing I remember about them was just how excited they were to be doing the mission that we were doing,” said Powers. “It lit them up and they were excited to do it.”





Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hug, MCIPAC Consolidated COMCAM

Hug was a sharp, capable Marine with a good head on his shoulders and a clear sense of purpose. There was never any doubt that he knew his job inside and out, and he kept himself ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. Hardworking and deeply dedicated, he brought a level of professionalism and drive that was obvious to everyone around him.



For his rank and time in service, he had a tremendous amount of experience and consistently performed at a level well beyond expectations.



Hug stood out for his quiet and funny nature. “He was just goofy — such a young, innocent soul and had the biggest smile,” remembered retired Marine Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jonathan Knauth, who served as the deputy director at the MCIPAC Consolidated Combat Camera Center during Hug’s time there.



Hug worked tirelessly in Nepal, where he devoted himself to finishing his work with precision and pride. “He didn’t complain, didn’t whine,” said Morales. “He’d get back from a shoot, sit down, get to editing, wrap it up, and then get ready for the next day.”



His dedication and attitude left a lasting impression on everyone he worked with.



“He was just the most thoughtful, devoted, and loving son that any parent could ask for,” said his mother.



Hug was a family man and made time for himself to call his family regularly.



Jake was the oldest boy in his family, and he would always take care of his younger siblings. If his siblings got into trouble he would always say, “yep, I did it,” or, “no, they weren’t involved.”



“Once Jake got a job, he would buy snacks. He would never come home with just it for himself. He would always buy an extra candy bar to bring home just to give to all of his siblings,” said Andrea Hug. “A lot of times it was me, him, and his younger siblings. He was always holding them, or he was always there helping me take care of them.”





Cpl. Sara A. Medina, MCIPAC Consolidated COMCAM

Sara was a Marine’s Marine — tough, principled and respected. She was a natural leader.



“I’ll say this and stand by it,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeffrey Anderson, who was a combat camera staff sergeant during Operation Sahayogi Haat. “As a corporal, she led Marines better than many of our staff members in this field do today, even without the experience of going to Afghanistan.”



In the unit, she was both a mother figure and a bulldog — compassionate when needed but fierce in her standards. Marines didn’t fear her in the traditional sense; they feared letting her down. She was the kind of person who could be a friend, a sister, or a mentor, but above all, she was a leader others strived to emulate.



“No matter how much you did, you could never catch up to her because she was always so far ahead of you,” said Warrant Officer Joshua Chacon, who was a lance corporal and combat videographer alongside Cpl. Medina and Lance Cpl. Hug during Sahayogi Haat.



She wanted to do her part, and that purpose drove everything she brought to the Marines around her.



“That was first and foremost — they were just hungry to go and serve and do something greater than themselves,” remembered Anderson. “So, both of them, you know, they knew their jobs extremely well. They loved what they did.”







On the day of the second earthquake, Vengeance 01 went missing; all six Marines, two Nepali Army officers and five civilians were on board. Four days later, Vengeance 01 was found downed in Charikot, Nepal, east of Kathmandu.



“As an officer in charge, as a former enlisted Marine, as a former staff non-commissioned officer, as a former non-commissioned officer, there’s nothing I could ever have asked for more out of a group of people,” said Runyon about his combat camera Marines.



“On the day when that second earthquake happened, they had saved and brought back five or six casualties that would have died had they not gotten back,” said Powers. “They had done multiple runs bringing back multiple casualties and I remember talking to them before they went. I just told them, ‘Save as many as you can, get out there, find them, and get as many back as you can.’”



HMLA 469, callsign “Vengeance,” stood up shortly after the attacks of 9/11. As a helicopter gun squadron, HMLA 469 had flown through multiple combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2015, Vengeance 01, flew its last mission delivering tents and shelter kits, water purification packets, food and medical supplies, and returning casualties for initial triage and greater medical care. Vengeance 01 and its crew contributed to a greater impact in Nepal. JTF 505 delivered hundreds of thousands of pounds of supplies to over a million people across Nepal.



While the tragic loss of six Marines during Operation Sahayogi Haat in Nepal sent shockwaves through the military and beyond, their memories continue to be honored in meaningful ways. These Marines — dedicated to delivering humanitarian aid in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake — are remembered not only for their sacrifice but for the spirit of service they embodied.



Each year, friends, families, fellow Marines, and supporters gather for memorial run events held in multiple locations around the world, running in their memory and raising awareness of their mission. During the 2015 Marine Week in Phoenix, Arizona — Hug’s hometown — a mural featuring Hug and Medina was painted, and a tree was planted in their honor, offering a permanent space for reflection.



In Kathmandu, the Marine Security Guard Detachment of the U.S. Embassy rededicated the Heritage Room in the Marine House on embassy grounds, officially naming it Vengeance Hall to recognize their role in strengthening ties between the United States and Nepal through compassion and courage. The Nepali Army also continues to hold an annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame at the Nepal Military Museum, which remains lit in memory of the fallen crew and passengers. Nepalese and American military officials, along with families of the fallen, attend the somber event each year.



During the recent 10th anniversary wreath laying ceremony, Dean Thompson, U.S. ambassador to Nepal, said, “These American and Nepali service members, along with brave civilians, worked side-by-side delivering vital aid to remote communities, reaching those who had been caught by the landslides and wreckage."



“Today, we remember them not only as service members and citizens but as sons and daughters, friends and family. Their sacrifice was not in vain. It lives on in every life saved, in every home rebuilt, and in the strength of the bond between the United States and Nepal," said Thompson. “This flame does not just honor their loss — it reflects the light they brought to others in their final mission. It reminds us that service transcends borders, and sacrifice is never forgotten.”



These tributes — both large and small — stand as enduring symbols of respect, unity, and the profound impact these six Marines, two Nepali soldiers, and five Nepali civilians left behind.