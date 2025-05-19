Cavalry Squadron Bids Farewell as 200 members deploy to Horn of Africa

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a deployment...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a deployment ceremony on May 18, 2025 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. The unit is set to mobilize to the Horn of Africa for a deployment to support Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 200 troops from the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment were joined by more than 400 family members and friends at the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray to bid farewell during a deployment ceremony held May 18, 2025.



“We prepare to send you to the third continent this brave squadron has deployed to,” said Lt. Col. Eric Seeb, commander of the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment. “Thank you to the soldiers and the families for being here.”



The crowd quickly filled the drill floor of Camp Murray’s largest building and overflowed into the foyer, outside areas, and the upstairs balcony.



“Thank you to the soldiers, families, and friends for filling this room to capacity,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. “This means a lot, and I thank you.”



Those deploying will join members of the Oregon National Guard later this month at Fort Bliss, Texas, to begin final preparations for their upcoming deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). This marks the second major deployment for the 1-303rd Cavalry Regiment in the past six years. The unit previously deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



“This is the largest deployment in the Washington Army National Guard since our last deployment in 2019,” Seeb noted. “I have watched all of you grow into a cohesive team through the heat of Louisiana and the winds of Yakima. You are ready for this mission.”



As part of CJTF-HOA, the squadron will support missions focused on countering violent extremism, building partner capacity, and strengthening regional security partnerships. Its role also includes crisis response and supporting collective security efforts.



From April 23 to May 17, 2025, the squadron trained at Yakima Training Center and their home stations, refining field tactics and completing final pre-deployment requirements. The unit is scheduled to deploy later this year and return in early 2026.



“I look across this formation and feel a deep sense of pride. This formation is filled with some of our best warriors,” said Sellars. “The mission you are taking on is critically important. Don’t lose sight of that. Know that we are here for you and expect you to do amazing things while downrange.”