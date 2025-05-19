71st RQS collaborates with the 908th AES for simulated patient evacuation

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Recently the 71st Rescue Squadron from Moody Air Force Base collaborated with the 908th Aero-Medical Evacuation Squadron for simulated patient triage and treatment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al, May 1, 2025. The 908th AES and 71st RQS used this exercise to hone their skills in stressful environments.



However, this was no ordinary flight. After picking up the patients and medical crew the 71st RQS pilots and loadmasters would simulate a contested environment with low level evasive maneuvers and a simulated airdrop. This scenario better prepares everyone involved for any unexpected situations.



“I think the biggest learning point from this training is the integration with the Aero-Medical Evacuation folks that we don't work with a lot.” said Capt. Justin Seamon 71st RQS HC-130J Combat King II pilot. “I think that the training mission's biggest impact is that we can practice working with them in a safe environment so our first collaboration isn't in a deployment scenario.”



As combat search and rescue, this training becomes invaluable for real world scenarios as the personnel’s biggest focus would be the safety of the patients involved. Not only does this safeguard the health of the service member but the training in turn increases lethality.



“This training increases lethality in the Air Force by ensuring our sick and injured service members will receive whatever medical care they need wherever they are,” said Senior Airman Matthew Stivers 908th AES aero-medical evacuation technician. “AE (Areo-Medical Evacuation) historically maintains a survival rate of over 95% and this training helps us put theories into motion. Integrating with partners on the cutting edge of the fight and helping rescue and recover service members in tough places sits at the core of what we do.”



Through the joint efforts of the AE community and broader rescue communities the survival rate could rise with continued training. The exercise only lasted around two hours but during that time a long list of tasks had to be completed.



“The self imposed benchmarks we set for ourselves were to be alerted for a mission with an unknown number of patients, perform our crew briefing, arrive to the aircraft, configure it for an AE mission and launch within one hour of receiving the alert,” Stivers said. “The second phase was to receive the patients, triage and ascertain their injuries, and load them in under 15 minutes which we also accomplished safely. During our one hour flight following this we practiced different skills such as inserting IVs and administering blood products in flight.”



Exercises like this are critical to ensuring that when lives are on the line, rescue personnel are ready to respond swiftly, effectively, and with unwavering precision. The mission may have been simulated, but the commitment to excellence and the drive to save lives is very real.



“This really gave me confidence in my existing knowledge and skills,” Stivers said. “While still providing new opportunities to challenge myself and grow both as an aircrew member and clinically as a paramedic.”

