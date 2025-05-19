Corps invests $205 million in Tennessee, Kentucky projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 19, 2025) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has received $205 million in the fiscal year 2025 Work Plan for Army Civil Works, supporting infrastructure, navigation, flood risk management, hydropower, recreation and environmental stewardship within the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee and Kentucky.
"This significant investment empowers us to continue delivering solutions that benefit communities, infrastructure and the environment throughout the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District. “From maintaining aging infrastructure to ensuring safe and efficient navigation, our dedicated team is ready to execute this important work.”
The fiscal 2025 Work Plan, announced last Thursday, includes $173 million for operations and maintenance, and $32.2 million for continued construction of the Chickamauga Lock in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Operations and maintenance funding
The $173 million in operations and maintenance funding will support the safe operation, maintenance and modernization of critical infrastructure throughout the district. These funds will go toward dam safety inspections and repairs, lock operations, environmental compliance, and recreation facility management at multipurpose reservoir projects.
Funding by state
Kentucky — $48.69 million
Barkley Dam and Lake Barkley (Ky. and Tenn.): $30.13 million
Laurel River Lake: $2.96 million
Martins Fork Lake: $1.61 million
Middlesboro Cumberland River Basin: $375,000
Wolf Creek Dam, Lake Cumberland: $13.61 million
Tennessee — $124.31 million
Center Hill Lake: $9.76 million
Cheatham Lock and Dam: $13.34 million
Cordell Hull Dam and Reservoir: $9.09 million
Dale Hollow Lake: $10.68 million
J. Percy Priest Dam and Reservoir: $6.63 million
Old Hickory Lock and Dam: $21.59 million
Tennessee River (Navigation Operations & Maintenance): $52.84 million
“These rivers and reservoirs are critical to commercial navigation flood risk management, hydropower generation, and recreation across the region,” said Tim Fudge, chief of operations for the Nashville District. “O&M funding allows us to continue delivering these critical missions safely and efficiently.”
Chickamauga Lock construction
The Work Plan includes $32.2 million for continued construction of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, which aims to replace the aging and structurally deficient lock serving commercial navigation on the Tennessee River.
“The Chickamauga Lock project is one of our highest construction priorities, and continued investment in fiscal 2025 keeps us moving toward a modern, reliable navigation system for the region,” said Craig Carrington, deputy for project management.
More information on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works FY25 Work Plan is available at www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/#WorkPlans.
Photos and project details from the Nashville District are available at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District.
The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:38
|Story ID:
|498379
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps invests $205 million in Tennessee, Kentucky projects, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.