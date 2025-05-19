DHN Central leadership visits Keesler Medical Center to recognize excellence, strengthen partnerships

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Airman 1st Class Arianna Aponte observes as Defense Health Network Central Commander...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Airman 1st Class Arianna Aponte observes as Defense Health Network Central Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana check a mannequin for heart and lung sounds during their visit to Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., May 6, 2025. see less | View Image Page

In a show of support and recognition for the outstanding work of military and civilian medical professionals, Defense Health Network Central leadership visited Keesler Medical Center on May 6 to meet with the 81st Medical Group team and reinforce their vital role in supporting the health and readiness of service members and their families.



During the visit, DHN Central Director Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana received comprehensive briefings on medical education and readiness initiatives. Additionally, the Keesler team highlighted their robust partnerships with local civilian providers and the Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration in delivering safe, high-quality care.



In addition to detailed presentations from multiple departments, the DHN Central leaders observed a demonstration in the simulation laboratory, highlighting hands-on student training in advanced medical scenarios. Additional stops included the Genetics Reference Laboratory, the Student Health Clinic, and a tour conducted by the Operational Support Team. The visit also featured engagements with key regional leaders, including the the Southern District Director for U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith, the Mayor of Biloxi, the Director and Chief of Staff of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, 2nd Air Force Command team, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Adminstrator of Memorial Heath, and several retired general officers from the U.S. Air Force who call Biloxi Home.



During an all-hands call, Harrell and Magana thanked the team for their dedication, emphasized the strategic importance of their work, and answered questions from the staff.



A highlight of the visit for several members of the team was receiving a coin from the general. Receiving a general officer’s coin in a coining ceremony is more than a token; it’s a powerful symbol of excellence, dedication, and the recognition of service above self from the highest levels of leadership.



Throughout, the DHN Central leaders reaffirmed their support for Keesler Medical Center’s mission and the professionals who make it possible.



Harrell said he walked away from the visit with an even deeper appreciation for the Keesler team, reinforcing a desire to propel the partnerships with Veterans Affairs and local healthcare facilities even further .



“They directly support the medical force and strengthen the health of our entire system,” Harrell said. “From training the next generation of medics to advancing vital partnerships with civilian and VA providers, their work exemplifies the integration and excellence required to sustain readiness and deliver safe, quality patient care. I’m incredibly proud of this team and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the mission.”