USMEPCOM Launches AI Tool to Streamline Medical Reviews for Applicants

USMEPCOM just launched the first AI-generated summary tool for military applicant Health Information Exchange encounters, another major step forward in transforming its medical prescreening process.

The tool, part of ongoing innovations led by the command’s Innovation Facilitation Team (IFT), is designed to simplify one of the most time-consuming steps at the MEPS – reviewing the medical records of those aspiring to serve in the military. The AI summarizes medical documents, allowing doctors to spend less time digging through records and more time engaging meaningfully with applicants by generating a concise list of medical conditions for prescreen providers to consider.

“This AI tool places the needles in the haystack front and center,” said Army Lt. Col. Pete Nesbitt, USMEPCOM Chief Data Officer. “We’re continuously turning the corner from manual, tedious processes to data-driven, expertise-driven operations.”

Though not yet mandated by policy, the tool’s output is now visible in MHS GENESIS as a new encounter summary. Providers are encouraged to use it to aid their medical decision-making. Feedback from the field will shape improvements before broader implementation and policy integration.

“Our job isn’t just to go fast, it’s to make good decisions faster,” said Nesbitt. “This tool helps us strike that balance. We’re not taking away human judgment; we’re giving it more room to operate.”

At its core, the innovation aims to help USMEPCOM deliver timely, accurate and standardized decisions. Ensuring qualified applicants are processed with speed, without sacrificing quality, will remain priority.

“Our focus is simple,” said Nesbitt. “Help the services get the right people, into the right roles, at the right time. These technologies won’t just help us meet that mission, they are part of national readiness and deterrence.”

