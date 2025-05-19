San Antonio native serves with Navy Medicine in Portsmouth

Lee is a 2013 graduate of Judson Early College Academy who graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria in 2022.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in San Antonio.



"I learned from my family and my high school teacher that hard work will always pay off in the end," Lee said. "No matter how down you think you are, you can always succeed with prayer and hard work."



Lee has served in the Navy for 10 years.



“I joined the Navy to protect someone I loved at the time," Lee said. "I wanted to help them. I also needed a way to secure a future for myself and my loved ones."



Today, Lee serves as a hospital corpsman assisting health care professionals in providing medical care to Navy personnel and their families.



"My favorite part is drawing a patient's blood who is uncomfortable with needles and blood," Lee said. "When I take care of them, they express to me that they enjoyed the experience. That makes me happy and makes it the most rewarding part."



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Lee serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



Lee has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"My proudest accomplishment is when I made petty officer third class because I worked so hard and listened to any advice someone would give me," Lee said. "I also feel proud when sailors trust me and value my leadership."



Lee can take pride in serving America through military service.



"To me, being in the Navy means security," Lee said. "It's a way to ensure that my family and friends are set. Family and friends are the most important things I have in my life."



"I would not be who I am today had it not been for all the encounters and people I have met in my life and the Navy," Lee added. "They are the ones who lifted me up to become a better person and inspired me to dream bigger. My goal is to become a physician assistant to help others."

