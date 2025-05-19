Concord native serves with Navy Medicine in Portsmouth

Schaub is a 2014 graduate of Concord High School. Additionally, Schaub earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hawaii Pacific University and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Concord.



“My dad always encouraged me to read for fun, keep learning and ask questions,” Schaub said. “It taught me to stay curious and keep my mind engaged. Becoming a certified nurse assistant in high school also shaped me into a compassionate provider.”



Schaub has served in the Navy for nearly three years.



“My grandfather served in the Navy, and my husband’s family has a strong military background as well,” Schaub said. “Serving in the Navy is my way of continuing that tradition. I wanted to serve this country and take care of the people and protect it.”



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Schaub has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment is helping a patient in a mental health crisis feel safe and supported in a medical setting for the first time,” Schaub said. “He now trusts me and regularly seeks the care he needs.”



Schaub serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“For me, serving in the Navy means giving back to those who protect our country and defend the rights of all Americans,” Schaub said. “I want to keep this country safe and contribute to making it a place that remains open and full of opportunity for those who seek a better life.

