    Basic Television Equipment Maintenance (BTVEM) Course Graduate

    Acworth, GA native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Amanda Saunders of , MI, graduated

    ACWORTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Story by Amanda Saunders 

    Acworth, GA native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Amanda Saunders of , MI, graduated the Defense Information School Basic Television Equipment Maintenance Course, .

    BTVEM students learn the fundamentals of electronics, and apply their new skills in the maintenance and repair of broadcast television and radio equipment.

    The Defense Information School trains and educates U.S. military warfighting communicators to achieve an information advantage for commanders, fostering innovation and excellence in public affairs, journalism, visual information, and digital media, while emphasizing lethality, readiness, and the warrior ethos.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 13:10
    Story ID: 498333
    Location: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Basic Television Equipment Maintenance (BTVEM) Course Graduate, by Amanda Saunders, identified by DVIDS

