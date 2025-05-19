Acquisition Research Symposium and Innovation Summit Addresses Rapid Tech Integration for the Warfighter

This year, the focus of the symposium and summit was to address the pressing challenge of accelerating the transition of technology to the warfighter. The theme, Creating Synergy for Informed Change: Transitioning Technology to the Warfighter, emphasized the need for a more agile, innovative, and responsive defense acquisition process that meets the fast-paced demands of modern warfare.



One of the many virtual discussions centered on the rapidly accelerating pace of technological innovation in the commercial sector and the DoD’s ability to keep pace. Keynote and panel speakers emphasized the critical need for acquisition reforms to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technologies in the private sector and the more traditional, slower-moving processes in defense acquisition.



“We have the knowledge, the expertise, and the partnerships to drive change,” said NPS President, retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, underscoring the importance of reform. “The defense acquisition process must evolve at the speed of technological advancement.”



Her words called for the defense acquisition community to swiftly adapt to emerging technologies, with NPS leading this charge through its focus on education as the foundation for driving this adaptation.



“NPS stands ready to provide the next generation of leaders with the education they need to navigate and lead in this rapidly changing landscape,” Rondeau added.



The NPS mission, which is rooted in education and research, supports the broader goal of acquisition reform by preparing the next generation of leaders to effectively transition technologies from research and development into real-world capabilities for the warfighter.



A critical component of these efforts lies in workforce development and the reduction of bureaucratic inertia. Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Steven J. Morani, emphasized that the goal of acquisition reform is not just faster processes but ensuring the right capabilities reach the warfighter.



“The purpose of our acquisition system is delivering capabilities to the warfighter at speed and scale to deter future conflicts,” Morani said during his keynote address. “Our goal is to ensure that we are not just reacting to the needs of today but preparing for the future of warfare.”



His remarks pointed to the need for a system that can respond quickly to both existing and emerging threats. While technological advances in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and biotechnology can help address these threats, Morani stressed that the acquisition system itself must evolve to integrate these advancements more rapidly and effectively.



At the heart of these reforms is education. The symposium and summit emphasized the need for institutions like NPS, which has long been a leader in defense acquisition education, to play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of acquisition leaders. NPS curriculum integrates academic rigor with practical experience, giving students the tools to solve real-world challenges.



NPS Acting Provost, Dr. Jim Newman, reinforced the importance of NPS’s role in leading the educational charge.



“We educate the professionals who will transform how we acquire and integrate the most advanced technologies into our warfighting capabilities,” said Newman. “By combining rigorous research with practical implementation, we help our students and partners see what works in the real world and where improvements are necessary.”



This commitment is reflected in NPS’s research, which not only addresses the theoretical aspects of acquisition reform but also provides actionable insights that directly influence policy. For example, the growing body of research in non-traditional acquisition methods, such as agile development and rapid prototyping, is already influencing acquisition practices across the DoD.



As the DoD faces tightening budgets and a rapidly changing security environment, the acquisition workforce is undergoing significant transformation. One of the key issues discussed at the symposium and summit was how the DoD would manage its workforce, particularly as some branches, like the Army, are projecting significant reductions in personnel. Director of the Army Acquisition Support Center, Ronald R. Richardson Jr., discussed how these cuts would affect the Army’s acquisition workforce.



“We are looking at a reduction of over 25% of our acquisition professionals,” said Richardson. “The challenge is how to maintain the quality of our workforce and continue to deliver the best capabilities to our soldiers despite these cuts.”



His comments reflect a broader trend across the DoD. As the military faces budgetary constraints, the need for a smaller, more efficient workforce becomes critical. But that doesn't mean the Army is sacrificing expertise; instead, it’s rethinking how to develop and retain the talent it has.



The Army’s focus, as Richardson noted, is to make the most of personnel in the workforce, and to do that, people need to be as skilled, adaptable, and innovative as the technologies being acquired.



In response, the Army has restructured training programs to focus on cross-disciplinary skills, ensuring that professionals are not just proficient in technical fields but also well-versed in leadership, management, and collaboration.



One focus of the symposium and summit was on the new models of acquisition, particularly the Adaptive Acquisition Framework (AAF), which was introduced by DoD officials to create more flexible and faster acquisition processes. Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Patrick Mason, discussed the benefits of the AAF in enabling rapid acquisition cycles for the most time-sensitive projects.



“The adaptive acquisition framework is all about flexibility,” Mason said. “It allows us to respond more quickly to changing requirements and to leverage the latest technologies more effectively.”



The AAF, which includes new pathways for middle-tier acquisition, rapid prototyping, and software development, is already being used for hundreds of programs across the DoD. Mason noted how the flexibility embedded in the framework allows for more dynamic responses to shifting operational needs, which is essential in an era of rapidly evolving threats.



Additionally, the use of prototyping was emphasized as a method to streamline the acquisition process. By delivering small-scale prototypes quickly, the DoD can gather user feedback and refine products in real-world environments.



Throughout the symposium and summit, leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration between the DoD, industry, and academia. These partnerships are essential for ensuring that the DoD can leverage the most cutting-edge innovations from the private sector while ensuring those technologies meet military standards and requirements.



Doug Beck, Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, highlighted the significance of such collaborations during his remarks.



“It’s not just about the technology,” Beck said. “It’s about the partnerships we build and the way we work together to create an environment where innovation can thrive.”



By fostering collaboration with both industry and government entities, NPS ensures that its research remains not only relevant but also impactful, directly supporting the DoD’s mission to accelerate technological advancement and readiness.



As has been a priority since his confirmation hearing, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented how acquisition is a top priority for the DoD, just one day before the symposium kicked off in Monterey, California.



“Our goal is to put the best systems in the hands of our warfighters,” said Hegseth. “We're doing this by reviving our defense industrial base, reforming our acquisitions process and rapidly fielding emerging technologies.”



The 22nd Annual Acquisition Research Symposium and Innovation Summit made it clear that the future of defense acquisition lies in speed, flexibility, and innovation. With leaders like President Rondeau, Provost Newman, and Doug Beck spearheading these efforts, NPS is well-positioned to assist the DoD in embracing a more dynamic acquisition process. By fostering education, investing in workforce development, and forging strategic partnerships with industry, the DoD is poised to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare.



As the acquisition landscape continues to evolve, the synergy between research, education, and collaboration is key to ensuring the warfighter receives the capabilities they need, at the speed and scale necessary to maintain the U.S. military’s technological edge.



NPS, located in Monterey, California, provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master’s and doctorate programs to Department of Defense military and civilians, along with international partners, to deliver transformative solutions and innovative leaders through advanced education and research.

