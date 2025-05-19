81st SBCT Logistics Team Earns Prestigious Army Supply Excellence Award

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team pose with 81st Stryker Brigade Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team pose with 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team coins at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. on May 8, 2025. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s logistics and supply community were recognized for their outstanding performance with the Army National Guard’s Supply Excellence Award during a ceremony held May 6, 2025, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia.



The 81st SBCT Property Office, the 181st Brigade Support Battalion’s Logistics and Supply Office, and Alpha Company, 181st BSB Supply were honored with the prestigious award—marking the first time a Washington Army National Guard unit has earned this distinction.



“The 81st SBCT competed in the Modified Table of Organization and Equipment Command Supply Discipline Program Level (combined) competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Martin, senior enlisted advisor for logistics, Washington Army National Guard. “This was the inaugural year of the combined competition, which now evaluates a company-level supply operation alongside its parent S4 section and brigade-level property book office. Previously, each level was assessed independently.”



The Chief of Staff of the Army's Supply Excellence Award (SEA) Program was established following the Total Army Worldwide Supply Conference in 1984. Modeled after the Phillip A. Connelly Award (for food service) and the Army Maintenance Excellence Award, the SEA recognizes outstanding supply operations at all organizational levels.



The program’s objectives include enhancing Army-wide logistical readiness, enforcing the Command Supply Discipline Program, encouraging resource optimization, and providing a structured avenue to recognize both individual and group initiatives. The competition fosters personal and collective challenges, standardizes systems across the Army, and increases public awareness of the importance of supply excellence.



To qualify for the Department of the Army-level competition, a unit must first place in the top four during the Army National Guard evaluation. The first phase is a rigorous virtual review requiring units to submit extensive documentation—including nomination packets, endorsements, organizational structures, ERP system summaries, inventory protocols, and evidence of innovation and best practices.



“Our team submitted more than 230 files during the initial submission to showcase our organization’s supply posture across all evaluation categories,” said Martin. “We were identified as one of the top three Army National Guard units advancing to Phase two. Although traditionally conducted in person, this year’s Phase two evaluation was held virtually due to budget constraints. The team narrated video tours of their facilities and participated in a live knowledge test. Evaluators used the Command Supply Discipline Program checklist to assess their real-time responses and workflows via screen sharing.”





“This victory is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amber Chichester, property book officer for the 81st SBCT. “It represents years of progress and a steadfast commitment to excellence. While Ms. Karen, SFC Diane Willis, and I are honored, this win belongs to the entire brigade. Every unit played a role. Despite evolving regulations and increased demands, our team has shown resilience, professionalism, and a drive to improve. I encourage other units to pursue opportunities like this. You may be surprised by what you can achieve together.”



The 181st BSB team echoed those sentiments, reflecting on the hard-earned recognition.



“Winning the Supply Excellence Award as a battalion S4 is both humbling and validating,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Herring, logistics NCO for the 181st BSB. “This journey demanded meticulous planning, long hours, and tireless effort. We pushed beyond meeting expectations. We aimed to surpass them. This award confirms the dedication and precision we brought to the mission. I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”



The 81st SBCT’s recognition sets a new benchmark for excellence within the Washington Army National Guard, highlighting the strength of collaboration, innovation, and disciplined execution across the logistics community.