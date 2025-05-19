Fort Carson unveils new homes for Soldiers, Families

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, kneeling, commanding general of the 4th...... read more read more Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, kneeling, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, holds scissors with Kora McGrew, daughter of Spc. Jorden McGrew, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., to help cut the ribbon during the Arapahoe Village grand opening ceremony May 13, 2025. The McGrew family is one of the first families to move into the new Arapahoe Village homes. Phase one of Arapahoe Village includes the 56 homes currently open and an additional 120 homes to be completed by September. The new townhomes will provide housing for 56 Fort Carson Families and will consist of 3- and 4-bedroom floor plans, with one unit specifically designed to meet ADA compliance standards. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson; Teresa Steele, vice president of project development for Balfour Betty Communities; and other members of Fort Carson leadership came together to celebrate the unveiling of 16 new townhomes during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 13, 2025.



The new construction will replace the old Cherokee West Village and will be incorporated into the Arapahoe Village neighborhood.



“We are trying to fulfill that commitment we have to Soldiers and their Families to give them quality places to live so their service member can do the difficult, dangerous tasks we ask them to do as part of the United States Army,” said Doyle. “These townhomes are a clear commitment to making sure that we do the right thing.”



Steele added more insight into the homes’ unique features and furnishes.



“The homes feature open-concept designs, energy-efficient appliances, attached garages, EV charging infrastructure, three- and four-bedroom layouts and an ADA compliant home,” said Steele.



The ceremony symbolized the first of a multi-phase initiative that will provide more on-post housing options and address the evolving needs of military Families.



“This is a multi-year project. We are expected to have 56 homes completed by September 2025,” said Col. Erik Oksenvaag, Fort Carson garrison commander.



The construction of the townhomes began in 2022 with the demolition of 239 legacy homes. These homes were originally constructed between 1958 and 1963.



“Fort Carson has about 3,200 homes across the installation with an occupancy rate around the mid-90s,” said Oksenvaag.



Doyle provided a more complete timeline for the remainder of the new Arapahoe Village townhomes.



“We look forward to completing phase one (with 232 new townhomes) and moving into phase two, giving an additional 245 homes with a grand total of 477 homes,” he said.