    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island

    JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Kang Dong-goo, commander, Republic

    JEJU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea — The 60th iteration of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) took place at Jeju Island with Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force, May 16.

    Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7 met Rear Adm. Kang Dong-goo, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force (CSF), where they discussed strategies to strengthen cooperation and improve combined operational capabilities.

    "The 60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting with the Republic of Korea
    Navy displays the close coordination our combined undersea forces enjoy at sea with allies and partners," said Reifsteck. "As an integrated force, we multiply our combined lethality across the spectrum of conflict as we advance the shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific."

    At the conclusion of the conference, both naval leaders signed SWCM 60 action items reaffirming their continued commitment towards maintaining close coordination and shared training opportunities in the coming year.

    “The United States and the Republic of Korea have long stood together as a strong alliance in defense of freedom and peace,” said Kang. “In particular, our submarine forces play a pivotal role at the forefront of maritime security and serve as a core axis of bilateral cooperation. I believe this meeting will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on various topics to further strengthen cooperation between our submarine forces and to deepen mutual understanding and strategic partnership between our two navies.”

    SWCM complements the combined port visits, exercises, trainings, and other military cooperation activities by the U.S. and ROK submarine commands.

    The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria’s (SSN 757) port visit to Busan, South Korea, February 10, 2025 and the ROKS Sohn Won-yil-class submarine Ahn Jung-Guen (SS 075) mooring alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in Busan, November 15, 2024, are recent examples of the port visits and operations stemming from the SWCM agreements.

    SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force leaders and staff discuss ways to deepen the alliance and improve combined interoperability. SWCM 59 was held in Yokosuka, Japan in Sept. 2024.

    CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.

    For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

