60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Kang Dong-goo, commander, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force and Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, meet at Jeju Island, May 16, 2025, for the 60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM). SWCM complements the many combined port visits, exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities by the U.S. and ROK submarine commands. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs)