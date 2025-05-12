Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island

    JEJU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Lt. David Palencia 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (May 16, 2025) Rear Adm. Kang Dong-goo, commander, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force and Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, meet at Jeju Island, May 16, 2025, for the 60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM). SWCM complements the many combined port visits, exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities by the U.S. and ROK submarine commands. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9044772
    VIRIN: 250516-N-ZZ999-1811
    Resolution: 3591x2198
    Size: 833.21 KB
    Location: JEJU, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island [Image 4 of 4], by LT David Palencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island
    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island
    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island
    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    60th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Jeju Island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Submarine
    Republic of Korea
    CNFK
    CTF74
    SWCM
    COMSUBGRU7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download