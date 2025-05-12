Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas ANG Communications unit redesignated

    136th AW Comm unit redesignated as squadron

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 136th Communications Flight was officially redesignated as the 136th Communications Squadron during a ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025.

    The conversion of the unit from flight to squadron translates beyond just an increase in unit size but also an increase in unit responsibility. With the complex and dynamic nature of cyber warfare, the 136th Communications Squadron understands the urgent need for combating threats and maintaining mission readiness and is poised to continue to excel in this role.

    "Going forward, Communications is going to be on the frontlines of everything we do," said Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander.

    The redesignation ceremony included the furling of the old guidon and unfurling on the new one. While symbolic, it signifies a strategic shift in the squadron's ever-evolving mission.

    136th AW Comm unit redesignated as squadron

