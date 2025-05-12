Texas ANG Communications unit redesignated

Photo By Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne | Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col Christine Wright, right, furls a guidon during a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne | Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col Christine Wright, right, furls a guidon during a redesignation ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025. The ceremony officially redesignated the 136th Communications Flight to the 136th Communications Squadron in order to better represent the unit's role in the wing. The new squadron guidon is visible in the back right of the photo. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne) see less | View Image Page

The 136th Communications Flight was officially redesignated as the 136th Communications Squadron during a ceremony held at the 136th Airlift Wing Headquarters Building at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, May 17, 2025.



The conversion of the unit from flight to squadron translates beyond just an increase in unit size but also an increase in unit responsibility. With the complex and dynamic nature of cyber warfare, the 136th Communications Squadron understands the urgent need for combating threats and maintaining mission readiness and is poised to continue to excel in this role.



"Going forward, Communications is going to be on the frontlines of everything we do," said Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander.



The redesignation ceremony included the furling of the old guidon and unfurling on the new one. While symbolic, it signifies a strategic shift in the squadron's ever-evolving mission.